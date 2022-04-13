Meet Vishva Deepak Gupta, An Educationist, Entrepreneur And Member Of PKG Lifestyle 

Mr. Vishva Deepak Gupta is a young and ambitious man who is busting world's stereotypes and carving out a niche for himself in the field of education.

He is a vibrant and optimistic person who is an educator, an entrepreneur, a creative thinker and a passionate and cheerful individual who shares his ideas with the community.

He began his educational journey as a solo teacher more than a decade ago. But after a while he went on a one-of-a-kind outreach strategy that paid off handsomely and propelled him to new heights.

Vishva Deepak Gupta has finally established a digital platform Teachlive4U to provide education online through educational institutions. It all happened due to his continuous effort, invention and innovation that made him belive that anyone, no matter how young, may attain success if they are focused and determined.

During the challenging circumstances under Covid-19, Mr. Gupta established Teachlive4U and in the realm of virtual classrooms, this digital platform has emerged as a turning point in the life of him.

This project helped many people in surviving the horrible situation created by the virus, which had a significant impact on our economy, notably the service sector.

Mr. Gupta's efforts not only enabled the transition of education from offline to online, somehow they also made it simple and affordable for academic institutions of all levels to use the platform to educate children from all socio-economic backgrounds, allowing these children to access high-quality education from anywhere at any time and in any location

In the field of education, Vishva Deepak Gupta is a well-known figure. He also is the director of Junior DPS, India's leading pre-school, apart from being the founder and chairperson of Teachlive4U, an exciting online education platform that has the potential to transform online education provision.

He is known for its innovative endeavours to not only bring education online, but to make it so affordable that children from all socioeconomic levels can get a proper education from anyplace.

Learning is cornerstone of all expansion and development, both as an individual and as a civilization and that is the core formula of Vishva Deepak Gupta.

