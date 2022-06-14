Meet The Young Versatile Singer Megha Bhardwaj

Music has the power to heal the body and mind. If you want to experience the potential of music as therapy, then definitely hear the beautiful voice of Megha Bhardwaj. She is the country's youngest singer who is climbing the success ladder quickly by giving melodies that are worth remembering and hearing again and again. If you want to give your sobbing friend a melodious treat, send him the link of Megha Bhardwaj's cover 'Raatan Lambiyaan'.

Megha has combined her classical voice with contemporary music to provide her fans and the listeners with a soothing effect on the ears after a busy day. After all, who doesn't like to listen to the music of a singer who has ensured to take her musical notes to the globe by keeping her basic roots intact?

After winning the honor of Golden Voice of Rajasthan in 2006, this Jaipur-based singer shifted to Mumbai to make her mark in the Bollywood industry. Megha Bhardwaj started singing Hindi songs in the initial stage but her incredible voice made her get singing assignments in different categories such as devotional music, cover songs, etc. She didn't get afraid to share the stage with well-established singers like Anup Jalota and Udit Narayan. This proved that the young singer is quite confident about her abilities and is aiming high to leave a big mark in the music industry.

Her wonderful voice and versatility in music made her gain the recognition of the Jaipur Shiromani Award from the hands of Mr. Ashok Lahoti recently in an event held in Mumbai. Megha's official channel on YouTube in which she uploads her latest songs is winning the internet like anything. Her latest cover song of 2022's superhit film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Meri Jaan has been getting her appreciation from music lovers all over the country.

Megha doesn't restrict herself to Bollywood or spiritual music only. She also likes to explore song genres such as RnB, Neo-soul, pop, EDM, and jazz among others. In a career spanning more than a decade, Megha has also worked with many music directors and renowned brands. She has also lent her remarkable voice to jingles, advertisements, and voiceovers.