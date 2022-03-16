Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Meet Suhail Ahmed, A Delhi-Based Music Producer Who Has Earned Himself Wealth And A Name

While people still struggle to choose a career or try to explore their potential at an incredibly young age, Suhail has built an empire that comprises a fair number of hotels, shopping malls, and travel companies.

Meet Suhail Ahmed, A Delhi-Based Music Producer Who Has Earned Himself Wealth And A Name
Suhail Ahmed, Music Producer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 4:56 pm

Becoming a young entrepreneur has become a rule in the present generation. The abysmal job market forces teens to think out-of-the-box when it comes to work, thus forcing them to do something independently. A Delhi-based young business tycoon Suhail has earned himself wealth and a name worth mentioning.

A confessed workaholic, Suhail, has his fingers in many pies. While people still struggle to choose a career or try to explore their potential at an incredibly young age, Suhail has built an empire that comprises a fair number of hotels, shopping malls, and travel companies. Shamsuddeen Macheri, aka Suhail Ahmed, is investing big in clubs and its branches are now all across India. Being a nightlife lover and entrepreneur, he knows Clubs are the best investment option in top metro cities in India. So he came up with a nightclub named White India, Club Playboy in New Delhi, Glo in Dubai, and Mnky Houz in New Delhi.

Along with business, he is a music lover, and this entrepreneur doesn't hesitate to invest in his dreams. He produced multiple songs, becoming a super hit song on Youtube and other music platforms. He also produced a song Saturday: Nawab penned by Sucha Yaar, and music was given by DJ Yogii that became a super hit. From owning the most expensive cars to becoming the most successful business tycoon at a young age, Suhail has proved himself to be an inspiration for the younger generation. This millionaire nightclub owner and property magnate manage his gold and diamond business with a refined taste for sophisticated and ultra-expensive articles. The Delhi-based entrepreneur has built a vast empire worth millions of rupees through property, hospitality, and travel industry investments. He crazed cars like all boys love cars, his passion for cars also started incredibly young. He used to get cars for his birthday present, and this love kept growing with the growing years. He owns beauties like Rolls Royce, Audi, Mercedes, and Range Rover. All his cars' number plates have this 7093 number. 

Related stories

Get All The Latest News Of Maharashtra And India From BATMI Of AD Media Entertainment PVT

Entrepreneur of India and Dubai or a producer for music, Suhail Ahmed, has become an inspirational leader. To learn more, follow him on Instagram @suhail_7093.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Suhail Ahmed Music Producer Music Industry Music Entrepreneur Nightclub Nightlife
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Congratulatory Messages Pour In Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-In As Punjab CM

Congratulatory Messages Pour In Ahead Of Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-In As Punjab CM

Tuition Hub Recognized As The Best Emerging Company Of The Year By Business Mint

Tuition Hub Recognized As The Best Emerging Company Of The Year By Business Mint