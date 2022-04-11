Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Meet Shibangs Chakraborty, A Growing Star From Assam

He learned Carnatic percussion from Grammy Award winning artist's family i.e Vidyan Vikku Vinayakram, Hindustani percussion from Pandit Tanmoy Bose,Arabian and African percussion from UAE.

Shibangs Chakraborty

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

It wouldn't have been possible to pursue my dreams without my mom' says indian composer/ producer and percussionist Shibangs Chakraborty. He also speaks about the family trouble he faced in his life but still how did he manage to come up till this much. He shifted to mumbai at a tender age to pursue his dreams of creating music.He learned Carnatic percussion from Grammy Award winning artist's family i.e Vidyan Vikku Vinayakram, Hindustani percussion from Pandit Tanmoy Bose,Arabian and African percussion from UAE.

So far in his musical journey, he has been a part of various bollywood films such as Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Bypass Road', Netflix original 'Kaali Kuhi',Oscar nominated film 'Kalira Atita', Hotstar Series 'Grahan', Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom, Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Toolsidas Junior' staring Sanjay Dutt, series 'Death Warrant - Into the woods', Shantanu Moitra's Prem Tame,TV commercials for brands like Fanta, Real Juice, Dabur, Luminous Batteries, Ashirbad Atta, Bata shoes, Nestle, Good Knight and promos for serials such as Sargam Ki Sade Satti, Kyu Utthe Dil Chod Aaya,Kartik Purnima, Meri Gudiya.
 

