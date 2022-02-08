Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Meet Rani Ratna Kumari: A Proud Name That Symbolizes Women Empowerment In Rajasthan 
Representational Image

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 1:57 pm

Empowering women means promoting them to realize their self-worth in this male-dominant culture. It also means promoting and helping women to decide their ability to identify their weaknesses and stand for themselves. Empowering women also means giving the power of equal opportunity in all fields irrespective of caste & creed. Women empowerment is considered to make them powerful so that they can decide the right and wrong things for themselves. Meet Rani Ratna Kumari who is selflessly empowering the women’s of Shahpura & Viratnagar. 

Her work is being admired from every front. As more-and-more women started crossing the man-made barriers, the city is witnessing the rise of women's power. She is holding the hands of all the voiceless & underprivileged people and pulls them out of the misfortune and trying to improve their lifestyles. 

About Rani Ratna Kumari
Ratna Kumari was a former contestant from Viratnagar Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Shahpura No.41 in Rajasthan Assembly polls 2018. Belonging from well-educated Rajput family background, Rani Ratna Kumari has completed her Masters in Commerce Degree from Jammu University, Jammu. 

Inspirational Journey of Rani Ratna Kumari
Ratna Kumari possesses a dynamic personality. Belonging from a politician family background, she was keenly involved in women empowerment programs through skill development and providing various job opportunities for women in the city. Her work culture includes helping girls with better education, working in rural areas for the upliftment of people staying there. 

She also has established a trust ‘Rani Ratna Kumari Foundation’ for underprivileged women and communities in the year 2016. 
Presently she is working as a Director of prestigious Shahpura Hotels since 1990 and is also the founder of Shahpura Collection. 

Work Initiatives
Rani Ratna Kumari is very active on her work front. She has organized free medical health check camps and blood donation camps. While empowering women, she also makes sure that women take up various employment initiatives like a self-help group called ‘Sakhi Mandal’ in various villages. She skillfully organized guidance camps for expecting mothers, child health, malnutrition eradication, and welfare. She organized Shikshan Saptah for underprivileged children. 
She was in the frontline spreading awareness amongst the female population on issues like women's safety, self-defense, health & hygiene, family planning, and many more women-related issues. Ratna Kumari also organized festivals like Teej and Gangaur for women. 

Famous Campaigns of Ratna Kumari
1. She has organized Free Medical & Health Campaigns for all the people in her constituency 
2. Organized a Campaign for Sanitary Napkins in which she has distributed napkins to the girls of almost ten villages of Viratnagar Constituency and continuing in more areas. 
3. Run a Joy of Giving Campaign wherein they have collected and donated clothes to the needy.
4. She has successfully restored Heritage monuments in Jaipur city. 

Her selfless contribution towards the advancement of society will always be cherished in the minds of people and she will always be blessed from the bottom of their hearts.  

