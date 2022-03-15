Meet Pujneet Singh, Who is Taking The Blogging World By Storm With His Delectable Food Videos

Having the vision to make it huge in one’s chosen industry is one thing, but making all possible efforts and giving one’s best to turn those visions into reality is the real game. Ask this to the tons of social media influencers and impeccable content creators of their respective niches who believed in what they did, creating content around the things they loved and then gradually reached their definition of success. Also, it has been noticed how a few individuals still feel that anyone can become a content creator today, which is far from reality. Pujneet Singh, who runs his successful YouTube channel “Bhooka Saand,” says that people think that anyone with a camera can create content; however, creators are those who put in sleepless nights and incredible ideas to create something that can be worth the time of the audiences.

Pujneet Singh has indeed taken the blogging world by storm through his YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/BhookaSaand/) which today has over 770K followers. He says that not just his passion for food but his relentless drive and efforts draw more attention of people through his unique food review videos. Calling Pujneet Singh only a food lover would not do justice to the success he has gained today, as he has become an expert in the niche with posting rich food content that can make any individual feel lured to indulge in those dishes almost instantaneously.

He loves visiting different places and tasting different cuisines and wants to keep entertaining his followers and audiences with distinctive content always. So far, he has collaborated with various brands like Pepsi, Policy Bazaar, Likee app, Filmora, Lipton, Chayos, Domino’s, and so many others. However, his first collaboration had come in 2016 with Pizza Hut. His web series Staaran Naal Dinner also has earned him massive recognition, and in 2019, he was inducted as a speaker at the YouTube Fanfest creator panel. He will feature on a food based TV show on 9XM called "9XM ka Yum" which will telecast its first episode on 14th March at 5 p.m.

Pujneet Singh aims to keep creating great food content and keep making people fall in love with food. Do follow him on Instagram @bhookasaand to know more.