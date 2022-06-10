Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Meet Paras Mehta - His Journey From Karnal To Mumbai Is Really Inspiring

Paras Mehta is the producer of the new music label Dhamaka Records along with Priyank Sharma who is the son of famous actress Padmini Kolhapure

It is very well said that hard work never betrays anyone. The same is true in the success story of Producer Paras Mehta. Being an outsider in the industry, Paras has managed to establish his name in the Bollywood industry. His hard work, passion, and dedication to his work helped him to overcome all the hurdles and difficulties he faced initially in the industry.

He is the producer of the new music label Dhamaka Records along with Priyank Sharma who is the son of famous actress Padmini Kolhapure. The label's first song was Hum Hindustani, the song featured industry greats Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, Shradha Kapoor, Kailash Kher , Sonu Nigam and many more.

The label's second song was Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara sung by Padmini Kolhapure, released on Dhamaka Records as well as Saregama, directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. His upcoming project is with Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal,  Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.

His label will also give chance to the newcomers and he is soon going to collaborate with actors and singers in the Punjab industry. Paras firmly believes that consistency, commitment and dedication are the keys to success. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

