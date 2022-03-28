Meet NITian Turned India’s Top Crypto Influencer Keyur Rohit

Keyur's Crypto videos have earned him 2L+ subscribers on Youtube.

During his journey to becoming a successful Youtuber at the age of 23, Keyur has achieved a big name and fame as one of the most appreciated Crypto Influencers at World's Largest Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

His interest in Blockchain and technology has made him achieve a name in the list of 'Top Crypto Influencers in India' where he is not only helping people to get educated in this trending technology but also using his knowledge about technical analysisals to earn a good amount of money during this pandemic situation through Cryptocurrency trading.

Keyur was one of the invited distinguished guests to represent India at World Blockchain Summit held at World Trade Center, Dubai.

He has a total of 2 Lakhs+ audience on his multiple social media platforms including YouTube, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram where he shares his knowledge about Cryptocurrency, Also Keyur has received the prestigious Silver Play Button award from Youtube. https://youtube.com/c/CryptoKingKeyur

He graduated with a major in Computer Science and Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Goa (an Institute of national importance) and accomplished his goals at very early age.