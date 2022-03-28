Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Meet NITian Turned India’s Top Crypto Influencer Keyur Rohit

At the age of 23, Keyur has achieved a big name and fame as one of the most appreciated Crypto Influencers at World's Largest Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

Meet NITian Turned India’s Top Crypto Influencer Keyur Rohit
Keyur Rohit, Crypto Influencer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 2:57 pm

Keyur's Crypto videos have earned him 2L+ subscribers on Youtube. 

During his journey to becoming a successful Youtuber at the age of 23, Keyur has achieved a big name and fame as one of the most appreciated Crypto Influencers at World's Largest Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

His interest in Blockchain and technology has made him achieve a name in the list of 'Top Crypto Influencers in India' where he is not only helping people to get educated in this trending technology but also using his knowledge about technical analysisals to earn a good amount of money during this pandemic situation through Cryptocurrency trading.

Related stories

Not Only Crypto, Say Hi To Blockchain Co. The Crypto Launchpad

The Rise Of Crypto Launchpads: BoostX, Trustpad And DAO Creator

Keyur was one of the invited distinguished guests to represent India at World Blockchain Summit held at World Trade Center, Dubai.

He has a total of 2 Lakhs+ audience on his multiple social media platforms including YouTube, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram where he shares his knowledge about Cryptocurrency, Also Keyur has received the prestigious Silver Play Button award from Youtube. https://youtube.com/c/CryptoKingKeyur

He graduated with a major in Computer Science and Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Goa (an Institute of national importance) and accomplished his goals at very early age.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Keyur Rohit Crypto Influencer Cryptocurrency Crypto Youtube NIT Top Crypto Influencer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Love: Man, Women And A Viral Story

Love: Man, Women And A Viral Story

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections