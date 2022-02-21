Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Meet Muhammad Ismail, Who Is Now The New Champ of Digital Marketing

With Covid 19, many tech-related products companies decided to shut down. However, few of them made a spontaneous decision to sell their products through online platforms. So they hired Muhammad Ismail, and they got more business than expected.

Muhammad Ismail

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:27 pm

Today is an era of digital marketing. Many businesses are now shifting from the traditional operations model to digital marketing. Covid-19 pandemic badly damaged many big and small scale companies, out of which many businesses are shut down after 2021. However, few survived because they changed their policies and mode of working. Their operations are now more digitally oriented. It was not an easy shift because they faced a lot of challenges in digital marketing generally at the start. However, few entrepreneurs helped them through their experiences and new innovative methodologies, which saved millions of dollars for these companies and saved them from being bankrupt. Muhammad Ismail is one of those enthusiastic entrepreneurs.

He is 18 years old, a young and energetic entrepreneur of digital marketing. He helped many businesses in the field of digital marketing in the challenging situation of the Covid 19 pandemic. These businesses were mainly from clothing, restaurants, technology, health, and education field. David Bly once said, “Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted.” So he made efforts day and night with complete dedication for the successful execution of his services.

Mainly he worked with technology-based companies. With Covid 19, many tech-related products companies decided to shut down. However, few of them made a spontaneous decision to sell their products through online platforms. So they hired Muhammad Ismail, and they got more business than expected. He helped them to rank on Google, Bing, Amazon, eBay, etc.

Through his innovative ways, Muhammad Ismail created many new formulas for getting success in digital marketing, especially in the search engine optimization field. He only believed in white hat techniques for ranking in Google, Bing, etc. He ranked many sites within a few months through his new optimization techniques. Through this, the engagement ratio of websites with the customers got boosted. Thousands of customers made their purchases after ranking. Most of the traffic was coming from tier 1 countries, including the United States of America, England, France, and Germany. Companies made millions of dollars after being ranked on the first page of Google.

In addition, Muhammad Ismail also offered the services of Facebook and Instagram marketing to his clients. This includes managing clients’ business pages and ranking them through proper social media techniques. The engagements of customers with the pages he manages for businesses are increasing day by day. They are now getting sales and ranking organically. Many customers loved the design and the services of these pages. They generally market them through word of mouth, which helps businesses in the long-term.

Muhammad Ismail gained this experience through his dedication to the field. The world of Digital marketing is cutthroat. It is not easy for someone to rank quickly. It requires high-quality skills and hard work to get the results. He introduced many new techniques that were not observed before, so he easily outranked the competitors. That’s why many experts consider him the guru of digital marketing. He is a sharp-minded person with a clear vision.

Muhammad Ismail loves to share his strategies. He is a loving person having zero fear. As it is said, “Great satisfaction comes from sharing with others.” According to him, you have to develop innovative techniques in digital marketing. You can follow your mentors and gurus in the digital marketing field, but it does not mean that you have to follow them blindly. As there are many followers of digital gurus, many students are following them, and if you are using only their strategies throughout your journey, it will be very hard to rank easily. You have to understand the overall structure of these search engines. You have to play with the new methods and techniques. You can only gain this through hard work and dedication to the field. Don’t let the fear overcome your success. Napoleon Hill said, “Fears are nothing more than a state of mind.” So you should try and try again until you become a successful entrepreneur in this field.

More about Ismail

Muhammad Ismail is an investor, SEO expert, and entrepreneur. He is on the mission of revolution in the digital marketing era. You can gain some knowledge from his expertise. Like thousands of people joining with Muhammad Ismail and getting help, you can also contact him through (Instagram @imismailk). He will surely guide you in every aspect.

