Meet Mr. Laxman Godara: The Rising Youth Of Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Mr Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Coordinator Mr. Harish Choudhary have full confidence that under the leadership of Mr. Laxman Godara, Congress will definitely win maximum assembly seats in the upcoming election.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:02 pm

Mr. Laxman Godara, the District Youth Congress President of Barmer district, is appointed as the incharge of Ludhiana district in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election, 2022.

Punjab coordinator and his guru Mr. Harish Choudhary has bestowed him with this responsibility ahead of the polls.

Because of  Mr. Laxman Godara, Congress had won 8 assembly seats out of 14 during the previous election. As punjab election is round the corner, he is working day and night this time as well.

Chief Minister Mr Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Coordinator Mr. Harish Choudhary have full confidence that under the leadership and guidelines of Mr. Laxman Godara, Congress will definitely win maximum assembly seats in this election.

Mr. Laxman Godara is campaigning with his seniors, 14 assembly coordinators and a youth team for social media. They are visiting door to door and also organizing social gatherings to make their endeavour successful.

Mr. Laxman Godara is the most faithful person of the Punjab Coordinator Mr. Harish Choudhary. 

'Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress and working together is success'-Mr. Laxman Godara belives in this mantra.

