Meet Mohd Asif Aka Master Ji Of 'Sevengers' Winning The Hearts Of Millions On YouTube

Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
In 2021, he started a channel ‘Sevengers’ along with his friends Nadeem aka Bunny, Arshad, Prince Kashif, and Shahrukh. All the team members are equally talented in their field.

Mohd Asif Aka Master Ji, YouTuber

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 5:07 pm

Internet is going crazy these days as one of the YouTube famous channels ‘Sevengers’ is going viral! Meet the man behind Sevengers, Mohd Asif aka Master Ji.
The incredible content creator, Mohd Asif is the internet sensation today. Most popularly known as Master Ji, the creator and YouTuber have rocked the floors with a whopping 6.6 million subscribers on the YouTube channel. Mohd Asif with his brilliant, comedy performances is truly unbelievable.

Achieving success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the inner courage, confidence, and zest that counts together in your success, proudly says Mohd Asif. 
Initially started his career as a singer, then a Tik-Toker, Mohd Asif has an amazing sense of humor. His comic performances have won the heart of millions. His struggle is real, and his faith in himself is truly undeniable.

 He made a roar on Tik-Tok with about 6 million followers and managed to be on the favorite list of the audience. After Tik-Tok got banned in India, Mohd Asif didn’t sit quietly rather he chose to come back again on the social media platform and showcase his talent there. He created accounts on Instagram, MX TakaTak. Created reels, shorts, and videos and once again grabbed the position in the minds of people. 

On Tik-Tok, Mohd Asif was famous with the nickname Master Ji, and today people recognize him by the same name. Starting a YouTube channel was the best decision he has taken. In 2021, he started a channel ‘Sevengers’ along with his friends Nadeem aka Bunny, Arshad, Prince Kashif, and Shahrukh. All the team members are equally talented in their field. The comedy of this team is absolutely at par thus, making the channel Superhit on YouTube with whopping 6.6 million followers and 4.6 billion channel views. 

Masterji has completed his schooling till 10th class and later on completed a Diploma Degree in Civil Engineering. He has also completed a film-making degree course through Arena Animation.

While playing various characters in the video, Mohd Asif became famous amongst the millions of people with his character names. Chatur Putaiya, All Rounder Mochi, Khala Haram Ka Khane Wali, Chotu Dukandaar, etc. are his famous nicknames. You can find these characters on the very popular YouTube channel ‘Sevengers’.

“Spreading happiness in the challenging and stressful life of people is the main aim of team Sevengers. We are only a passport to people's happiness. We just want to keep people smiling with our short comedy videos and let them forget their worries for a moment, says amazing creator Mohd Asif.” 

