Meet Meher Sheikh, India’s Mainstream Female Motivational Speaker

Meher Sheikh is an Indian motivational speaker & Former News Anchor. She is the Founder & Director of Papr Network & CEO of Nikology a YouTube channel with almost 2 Million subscribers; Meher is also the founder of Globolosys Fashion & is soon going to launch her own Label ‘Sotbella’.

The Co Founder and CEO of ‘Papr Network’ Meher Sheikh was born in a middle class Muslim family and had dreams in her eyes larger than life. She knew from the very beginning that she was meant to be a role model and do things her way instead of what she was told and taught. The very Idea of what she says ‘ Why to work under a boss when you can be your own boss ‘ made this young and beautiful anchor to choose her own path of success.

Although the journey to come this far wasn’t easy for her After completing her schooling from Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia, she wanted to be financially independent as she knew this was the only way she could fulfil her dreams. Therefore, she started working as a fashion merchandiser with a company in Noida.

Having worked there for almost two and half year she saved enough to pursue her dream of studying journalism and becoming an anchor. However she knew for a fact that she cannot rely on her parent’s pocket money like other college going girls manage institute’s expenses and living the financially independent life that she was habitual of since completing her high school was going to be tough.

Therefore, she decided to opt for a night shift job in an MNC in Gurgaon and also to complete her journalism course simultaneously. So here she was a 20 year old girl doing a full time night shift job with a full time day college ending to sleep for just around 2 hours a day that too in her office cabs fulfilling her dreams of becoming journalist like a badass who knows nothing could have stopped to achieve her goals.

Indeed, today she can be counted among the women who have done something different not only to empower herself but also to inspire other women.

Her vision with Nikology is to build a community of learners & educating the masses with great motivating content & also inspire the youth to move towards entrepreneurship.

She has launched 2 new series on Nikology to set a high benchmark for content that clicks

Totally unapologetic with Meher sheikh is a series featuring celebrities who have broken the glass ceiling with their no fear attitude

Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a series featuring start-up founders who are in the race of becoming unicorns & also the start-ups from Bharat that are solving the real problems of people and providing solutions

Hence, Meher Sheikh has proved that it’s time for both men and women to come out of the traditions and false notion of superiority of gender by joining hands for a happier and more harmonious personal, family, and social life and contribute positively to build a stronger nation. You can follow her on Instagram

@mehersheikh_official and twitter @mehersheikh3