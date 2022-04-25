Meet Madhav Potru: The Owner of Trails of Taste & Manamithai.com

Madhav Potru, a famous personality from the Indian film industry, has now become a trustworthy name in the Indian hospitality industry as well. Through his South-Indian restaurant Trails of Taste & online food shopping platform, manamithai.com. He aims to empower food enthusiasts not only in Goa but also across the globe with traditional flavor that is hard to resist.

Madhav Potru, who is originally a native of Tiruvuru, Vijayawada, started his journey towards inevitable fame while he was very young. Being an alumnus of the SBIT College, Madhav was always destined to do something exceptional in life. However, he never thought his passion would eventually become one of the most successful business decisions in his life.

Although Madhav Potru is a Bachelors of Technology graduate, his passion for food and films shows how his interests and career choices have always been worlds apart. From an avid movie lover to his great obsession with food, there was never a day in his college when he did not learn something new about them. Let alone technology.

Madhav loves watching movies and also analyzing every aspect of them. From the movie genres to the hidden storyline, there has never been a single time when he has gone wrong with discovering the movie’s end before it actually ends. So, it can surely be said that his success and reputation in the film industry from the past 10 years is mainly because of his great interest in movies. And also, due to his eagerness to gain immense knowledge from them.

Madhav Potru decided to grasp a good spot in the Indian hospitality industry in 2020. He launched his now-famous dine-in and delivery restaurant, Trails of Taste in Goa recently. In a conversation about the restaurant he shared, “I am fortunate enough to have my passion and dedication push me towards doing the right thing in life. That’s what makes everything I do so unique and rare to find elsewhere.”

Trails of Taste is one of the most famous traditional Telugu cuisine restaurants located in Anjuna, Goa. Their authentic delicacies such as Chepala, Gongura Pachadi, and Pulusu are not only Madhav Potru’s favorite but also the locals’ and tourists’ favorites over there. From homemade food to exclusive South-Indian dishes, TOT makes the best place to experience the real flavor of Telugu food at genuine prices.

His online food shopping platform, manamithai.com, provides buyers across the globe with the best quality and best-in-taste food products. The quality products available on this global platform include Traditional Indian Sweets, Namkeen, Vegetarian, and Non-Vegetarian pickles. People living in and outside India can visit their online website to get their hands on their favorite South-Indian sweets, namkeens, and pickles at the most genuine prices through a smooth buying process.

Becoming a big name in the food and film industry is not for everyone. However, Madhav Potru’s passion and persistence have become his stepping stones towards success. He will surely be an inspiration for every individual who is passionate to do something that is worlds apart from his present career choice.

