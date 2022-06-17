Meet Hrishiraj Sugre, Whose Talent In Graphics With His Brand 'Pixoury' Knows No Bounds

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few individuals and professionals have made across the world, working across different industries, have turned the heads of many and have attracted the attention of people worldwide. This could be possible not just because of the rise of a few skilled young professionals in various sectors, but most importantly, their ability to make the most of the opportunities and create brands that could offer something unique to people and prove their excellence in the same. So many youngsters today have risen to the top, showcasing their skills as creative souls, but one man who has consistently made a lot of buzz and headlines with his work in digital illustration and graphics is Hrishiraj Sugre, the founder of “Pixoury,” which has grown as an excellent graphic videos brand on social media.

Hrishiraj Sugre, who today is a well-known designer in the industry, had learned graphics online by relying on YouTube videos, and within 1.5-2 years, amidst the lockdown, he started Pixoury. He is a PG in International business, but during this tough phase, he lost clients, and many stopped following him. This ignited the fire in him to do something more unique, and that is how he started drawing graphics of celebrities, combining them with music. His ZNMD project created rave reviews and attracted the attention of all, including Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, a part of the film’s lead trio. Many other groups and pages on social media started sharing his graphics video, and since then, he started building his audience on social media.

He confesses how initially he wanted to do a PhD, but then along with his childhood friends, he opened his own agency, where they would hire graphic designers. This increased his interest in the niche, and hence he began learning graphics on YouTube. Hrishiraj Sugre started Pixoury only for making compelling content with graphics and designs combined with music to provide entertainment to people.

Today, the Pune-based digital creator has earned a mammoth of followers and fans for Pixoury, for which he is grateful.

