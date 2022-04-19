Meet Famous Youtuber Nadeem Aka Bunny Who Is Creating Buzz In The Entertainment World

The entertainment world has spread its wings widely. Online social media platforms are flooded with many talented creators entertaining the world with their skills. YouTube is on trending amongst all. The YouTubers struggle a lot to achieve their dream. Many face hard stages but with the zest and passion for their work, they touch success. Let’s meet one such great talent who is tremendously famous for his viral videos. Yes, Nadeem is from Delhi. He is a famous Tik-Toker initially but now is a current sensation on YouTube. Nadeem is well-known by his nickname ‘Bunny’. Yes, you guessed it right! He is one of the team members of ‘Sevengers’ the most popular, most viewed YouTube channel in India.

Nadeem comes from a middle-class family residing in Delhi. He has completed his schooling till 10th class. Being an average student, Nadeem always wanted to do something unique in career and in his life and not the traditional courses. He started his channel on Tik-Tok in the year 2018. Because of his talent and creativity, Nadeem grabbed 5.3 million subscribers on Tik-Tok and got recognized as one of the popular creators of the app.

Nadeem also completed a degree course in film-making at Arena Animations. The course helped him in acting and performing as well as boosted his skills in the cutthroat completive world.

“My main intention is just to spread happiness and make people smile. I made use of my comedy skills and somehow it all got worked. People were happy and smiling after watching the videos. Watching people smile is the biggest certificate I have ever achieved which made me happier than ever before. The smiling faces always boosted my energy and motivated me to do better work each passing day, confidently says ace YouTuber Nadeem.”

Later when there was a ban on Tik-Tok, Nadeem shifted his focus to other platforms like MX TakaTak, Instagram, and YouTube. The most famous ‘Bunnydope’ on MX TakaTak is none other than Nadeem.

He also started a YouTube channel with his friends Mohd Asif, Arshad, Prince Kashif, and Shahrukh named ‘Sevengers’ the channel presently is creating a storm on the Internet as almost every video is seen on the trending page of YouTube every single day. The channel is blessed with 6.6 million subscribers and growing at God’s speed.

The power of dedication, passion, and confidence is the mantra of success. Nadeem proved that there is nothing impossible when you have the urge to achieve it.