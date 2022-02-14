Meet Esha Dhingra: An India-Born Influencer In London Who Is Creating Sparks With Her Excellent Content

The progressive reach of social media has witnessed robust growth in every industry. One cannot deny that the internet has become a platform to gain popularity and earn great fortunes. Making a breakthrough in the influencer culture is not a cakewalk as the creators need to be at the top of their game with the content they create. One of the crucial aspects of becoming a content creator is to pick a niche and identify the right target audience. And it seems that Esha Dhingra knows what her audience expects from her in terms of content - fun yet relatable posts.



Before you start wondering, we tell you that Esha is a woman with diversified talents. She is an adage to versatility and can manage multiple things together. Her multi-faceted personality and creative potential are what makes her stand apart from other influencers. Having her roots in India, and currently based in London, Esha is an inspiration to thousands of women. Being a caring wife, a full-time corporate professional and a joyful mother, her content is all things adorable revolving around strong family values.

Maintaining the quality and consistency of her content, Esha Dhingra is building a steady fanbase on Instagram with newer concepts about parenting and other life hacks. Be it her experience living in London, embracing the phase of motherhood or managing personal and professional life, Esha keeps her audience updated with newer layers of content. Her Instagram page ‘@eshadhingra’ gives a daily dose of content running high on the relatability factor.

Many might not be aware that Esha Dhingra pursued B.Tech after which she opted for a MBA degree. The twist in the tale, and perhaps the turning point was when she met her beau Anup Ratnaparkhi in college. However, she moved to London in 2018 when her husband Anup was placed in the UK. It was then Esha embarked on her journey as an influencer by creating exceptional content. Despite moving to the West, the content creator is an Indian at heart.



One can easily understand her content posts that have a pinch of desi fervour to them. Through her content, the social media influencer takes a stand for women who want to live the life of their dreams. Furthermore, she was asked about the ideology of her life. To this, she replied, “There is a beauty in simplicity that cannot be put up in words. I have always wanted to live a simple life by setting realistic goals. I am glad to live such a life where things are flowing in the way I wanted.”

