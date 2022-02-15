Meet Dileep Kumar Kandula, The Social Activist Behind The Unique Concept Of Dooradrushti Foundation

The pandemic brought gloom and misery to the lives of many. As livelihoods of several families were hurt due to lockdowns and subsequent restrictions, many families got close to starvation and stripped off the basic amenities.

But in such critical times, there were some noblemen and women who took the center stage and came to bring light to the darkness surrounding their lives. One such benevolent human who took to task the objective of helping the downtrodden was the man in frame, Dileep Kumar Kandula.

Dileep Kumar Kandula is an entrepreneur and altruistic human who has become a beacon of hope to thousands. One of the most applauded campaigns run by Dileep Kumar Kandula is the Donate Only One rupee which is reflected in its name DOORadrushti Foundation where DOOR stands for donating the basic amount of a rupee.

No one could have ever thought that mere 1 rupee from donors can help contribute a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakhs which inturn fuelled the passion of this team headed by Dileep Kumar Kandula and comprising of socially Jayaraj Gedela, Subhash Chandra, Narayandas Sai Charan, Sai Rohith, Akhila DVS, and Vinith, forelaying a life to over 75 people.

"We were deeply moved by the plight of our fellow brothers and sisters marred by illness, lack of jobs, disabilities, etc. That's when we thought of something which is one of its kind and uplifting. We did not anticipate that our tiny efforts would help us in affecting so many lives and now we are even more propelled to increase the count of those who are in dire need", says founder and CEO Dileep Kumar Kandula.

Recognising the tireless efforts of these brave hearts, Dooradrushti Foundation has recently been bestowed with the Innovative NGO of the year award in Business mint awards.

Apart from being a philanthropist, Dileep is a cinephile and a socially aware citizen par excellence. Their noble efforts have also been backed by recognition coming from various fronts, especially the entertainment industry, where recently actor Vijay Deverakonda pledged Rs 10,000 to support Dooradrushti foundation in their revolutionary endeavors.

Dooradrushti Foundation is working steadfastly on the health and education of the needy and is growing at an unprecedented pace. This impeccable and awe-inspiring dedication towards the society is revered by all.

In the years to come, Dooradrushti Foundation seeks to expand their contribution to the society as they plan to grow their network with the help of social media.

