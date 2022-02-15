Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Meet Dileep Kumar Kandula, The Social Activist Behind The Unique Concept Of Dooradrushti Foundation

Dooradrushti Foundation is working steadfastly on the health and education of the needy and is growing at an unprecedented pace. This impeccable and awe-inspiring dedication towards the society is revered by all.

Meet Dileep Kumar Kandula, The Social Activist Behind The Unique Concept Of Dooradrushti Foundation
Dileep Kumar Kandula. Founder and CEO, Dooradrushti Foundation (Centre)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 3:57 pm

The pandemic brought gloom and misery to the lives of many. As livelihoods of several families were hurt due to lockdowns and subsequent restrictions, many families got close to starvation and stripped off the basic amenities. 

But in such critical times, there were some noblemen and women who took the center stage and came to bring light to the darkness surrounding their lives. One such benevolent human who took to task the objective of helping the downtrodden was the man in frame, Dileep Kumar Kandula. 

Dileep Kumar Kandula is an entrepreneur and altruistic human who has become a beacon of hope to thousands. One of the most applauded campaigns run by Dileep Kumar Kandula is the Donate Only One rupee  which is reflected in its name DOORadrushti Foundation where DOOR stands for donating the basic amount of a rupee. 

No one could have ever thought that mere 1 rupee from donors can help contribute a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakhs which inturn fuelled the passion of this team headed by Dileep Kumar Kandula and comprising of socially Jayaraj Gedela, Subhash Chandra, Narayandas Sai Charan, Sai Rohith, Akhila DVS, and Vinith, forelaying a life to over 75 people. 

"We were deeply moved by the plight of our fellow brothers and sisters marred by illness, lack of jobs, disabilities, etc. That's when we thought of something which is one of its kind and uplifting. We did not anticipate that our tiny efforts would help us in affecting so many lives and now we are even more propelled to increase the count of those who are in dire need", says founder and CEO Dileep Kumar Kandula. 

Recognising the tireless efforts of these brave hearts, Dooradrushti Foundation has recently been bestowed with the Innovative NGO of the year award in Business mint awards.

Apart from being a philanthropist, Dileep is a cinephile and a socially aware citizen par excellence. Their noble efforts have also been backed by recognition coming from various fronts, especially the entertainment industry, where recently actor  Vijay Deverakonda pledged Rs 10,000 to support Dooradrushti foundation in their revolutionary endeavors. 

Dooradrushti Foundation is working steadfastly on the health and education of the needy and is growing at an unprecedented pace. This impeccable and awe-inspiring dedication towards the society is revered by all.

In the years to come, Dooradrushti Foundation seeks to expand their contribution to the society as they plan to grow their network with the help of social media.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Sajid Shaikh, A Small-Town Boy, Has Gone Popular With His Awe-Inspiring Videos

Sajid Shaikh, A Small-Town Boy, Has Gone Popular With His Awe-Inspiring Videos

AI-Enabled Instahyre Is Helping Fortune 100 Companies And Unicorn Startups To Up Their Recruitment Game

Youth Leader And Social Activist Anil Chopra’s Work For The Students Of Rajasthan University Is Admirable

Issues Like Unemployment, Women’s Safety Need To Be Discussed, Says Social Activist Neyaz Khalid Noor

Technocrat Answers | Abhijeet Speaks On PM Modi's CAG - Disbanded Or Delivered?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?