Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Meet Dheeraj Jorwal: Father Of Creator Economy In India 

Dheeraj Jorwal is the backbone of top Indian YouTube influencers. He has immense expertise in content creation and knows how to make things go viral on the Internet.

Meet Dheeraj Jorwal: Father Of Creator Economy In India 
Dheeraj Jorwal -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 7:47 pm

Social media and businesses go hand-in-hand these days. The Covid-19 Pandemic made social media a luxurious essential to the survival of our economy. With everyone inside the four walls, businesses were forced to move to online platforms and find unique ways of boosting their products online. The virtual world has now become the new normal days, and social media became a new source of entertainment for almost everyone. 

The sharp shift of businesses online gave rise to the new era of solopreneur: The Content Creators. While the companies struggling hard to build their businesses virtually, these solopreneurs which include, social media influencers, video-makers, and bloggers used their creative brains and social media platforms for their growth and monetization. Indeed the Content Creator economy is booming in the present scenario.

Meet Dheeraj Jorwal, the backbone of top Indian YouTube influencers. Dheeraj Jorwal, the name is not new to the industry. He is the founder of Brandzup which is India’s fastest thriving and popular Influencer management and Influencer Marketing Company.

Dheeraj always dreams of having his own company. He also has expertise in content creation and knows how to make things go viral on the Internet. He is also an expert in brand promotion strategies and knows minute tips and tricks of the field. He is thorough in making perfect use of Social Media for brand promotions, be it Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. Well, presently, he is the man behind the biggest Indian Top 5 YouTube sensational influencers out of 10 like Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Round2Hell, Elvish Yadav, and Make A Joke Of... The list is continuing!

With his expertise in the field of marketing, Dheeraj dreamed of helping influencers, newcomers through various monetization methods. He rebranded his company name from ‘Brandzup’ into ‘Creators Company’ as he is the main contributor in the creator economy and focused on the same business. 

Dheeraj has now stepped into the Gaming World, which acquires a big market in India. He started ‘X Network’  Extreme Gaming Content Creators. Dheeraj is simply a man who turned the tables around to help creators pursue their dreams in India as well as helping in an economical boost to the country. 

To our wonders apart from gaming, Dheeraj Jorwal also started his Haryanvi Music Label ‘Desi Records’ in the first Pandemic which is now is one of the most successful Music Labels in India giving the fastest 1 Billion views to the song ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’. 

Indeed, Dheeraj is successfully playing the role of Father of Creator Economy in India! 

Dheeraj is also consulting many Venture Capital companies so that they can invest in the right creators' economy startups. He is also aiming to take hands-on experience in the IT Sector and will be working on some tech products which can become beneficial for the Creators Economy.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Lifology Global Fellowship – The Great ‘Teenage Transformation Moment’ For Indian School Students – Praveen Parameswar

Lifology Global Fellowship – The Great ‘Teenage Transformation Moment’ For Indian School Students – Praveen Parameswar

Top 10 Trusted NFT Marketplace Development Companies In India 2022 – 2023

 Wellness Brands Witness An Uptick In Consumption

Osaka Group: Getting You There, And Safely Back Home

Meet Anaam Tiwary, A Successful Digital Marketing Expert And Founder Of ‘Digital Anaam Academy’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot