Meet Ankur Chandrakant, The Award-Winning Indian Cyber Security And Forensic Expert Everyone's Talking About

He is a strong crypto, NFT, and blockchain proponent and has over the years attained massive recognition and accolades for his work in the digital forensic world.

It is surreal to learn about all those individuals and professionals who, in ways more than one, go ahead in doing the unusual through their work and make sure to question the norms to get nearer their desired goals and visions in life. It is amazing to know that many of such talented beings are on the rise across industries and sectors of the world, thanks to the uniqueness they have offered and the major contributions they have made in their respective industries. One such industry is digital forensic science, initially called computer forensics, which has seen the rise of many such talented beings. One name in the industry that has been making all the buzz for years is an Indian talent named Ankur Chandrakant.

Ankur Chandrakant serves as one of the finest we have in our country as a cyber-security and forensic expert who has also dived deep into the digital financial world by being a proponent of NFTs, crypto, and blockchain, and metaverse. He has shown his A-game as the advisor and expert consultant to several law enforcement agencies in India, with 38 certifications and affiliations with companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, and HCL. He is an award-winning personality in the tech space, twice awarded by the CM of the Uttarakhand state and once awarded by the Governor of Uttarakhand. He is also a special consultant and speaker on the blockchain, NFTs, and crypto and, since 2014, has been expanding and scaling new EdTech startups and Cyber Training ventures.

Ankur Chandrakant has also emerged as a one-of-a-kind mentor who provides free online cyber training to over 100000 users and students and also a humanitarian who runs his NGO eProtect Foundation (India's first and only foundation for Cybercrime prevention and women's safety) providing Cyber Crime Free legal aid. Not just that, Ankur Chandrakant also has made his mark in the entertainment niche by producing three web series on Hotstar and VOOT and also produced various documentaries under new banners.

In 2020, he was also a part of the Dubai Expo Tech delegates. Ankur Chandrakant has truly come a long way in the tech space.

