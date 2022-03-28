Meet Amir Baluch, A Man Passionate About Exploring New Ways To Make Money And Challenging Old Ideas

Amir Baluch is an investor, serial entrepreneur, and fund manager at BioWise Capital, LLC. Dr. Baluch has four years of experience under a broker-dealer trained to evaluate the opportunity, negotiate, mitigate risk, and underwriting. His hobbies are reading, scaling businesses, and lifting weights.

At 21, Amir learned one of the most challenging lessons. He says never trust one's future to a single source of income. While he was able to resurrect himself, that teaching stayed with him, influencing his decisions, his goals, and, ultimately, his path to success. He is also an international best-selling author of the wealth management and investment book "Make It, Keep It – New Age Wealth Strategies for Physicians" and a regular contributor to Forbes. He is a Forbes Councils member, a successful entrepreneur, and a real estate investor.

He also works with many other doctors to help create six and 7-figure e-Commerce stores, delivering passive income and peace of mind. He and his team have managed over 80 investment projects valued at over $500M, with zero loss of any investor capital. Dr. Baluch is a member of the Texas Hedge Fund Association, a patron member of the Global Blockchain Business Council, and a member of the IBREA European Summit. His other ventures include software development, real estate development, and growth hacking. He has been awarded the magazine's top 10 Bachelor in Dallas.

He is selected to write business articles for Forbes. He is featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur on Fire Podcast, and more. He is ranked in the Top 10 Physicians for Functional Medicine and Aesthetics 3 years in a row by Top 10 MD.

Amir Baluch puts this strategy and proven philosophy to work on behalf of other doctors. His goal is to help others build multiple passive income streams and develop real, lasting success through e-commerce.

To learn more about him, follow him on Instagram @abaluchmd.