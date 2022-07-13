Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Meesho Referral Code: HKEYAFD741 (Get Rs.200 Discount)

Meesho app is a social commerce platform that undertakes retail distribution, enabling small retail merchants to connect and sell their products.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 7:10 pm

The Meesho referral code is HKEYAFD741, using this code you will get Rs.200 off on order. You can share your referral code with your friends and earn 25% of sales. Meesho app is a social commerce platform that undertakes retail distribution, enabling small retail merchants to connect and sell their products. 

What is Meesho Referral Code? 

HKEYAFD741 is a Meesho app referral code. By applying you will get the best sign up bonus. You can also share your referral code with your friends and earn 25% of sales on each successful referral. 

HKEYAFD741 

Signup Rewards   

Rs.200 

Referral Code   

HKEYAFD741 

Refer and Earn   

25% Commission 

Cashback  

Upto Rs.200 

How to Apply Meesho app Referral Code? 

1. Download the Meesho app from playstore 

2. Tap on sign up for free. 

3. Enter your mobile number and verify it with OTP. 

4. Then enter your age, select your gender and occupation. 

5. Then tap on continue. 

6. On the dashboard, you will find various types of collections. 

7. Now go to the Account tab & tap Enter Referral Code option. 

8. And enter HKEYAFD741 on the referral code section to get an Rs.200 discount on the first order. 

How to earn online using Meesho App? 

You can resell these products at your decided higher prices than the base price. You don’t need to worry about the packing, shipping. The Meesho will handle it all and your customer will also get a bill of your decided prices so there will be no chance that you are misleading your customer. 

Once the product return period is over then on next Tuesday your added commission will transfer into your bank account. You can also complete the daily or weekly Messho challenges to earn more. 

Conclusion 

Meesho referral code: HKEYAFD741 can be used to get the welcome bonus. The signup bonus is extremely easy to get. Just enter the Meesho app referral code HKEYAFD741 while creating an account. The referral code can only be used when creating an account. 

