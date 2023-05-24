Part 1: Understanding Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis, often referred to as medicinal cannabis, represents a burgeoning sector within the healthcare realm in the United Kingdom. This terminology often refers to cannabis-based products that find therapeutic use within medical treatment contexts. This can cover a wide range of products from the cannabis plant, such as cannabis oil, and increasingly popular compounds like Cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

The cannabis plant is composed of over a hundred compounds known as cannabinoids. The most well-known amongst these are Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD. THC is a psychoactive compound responsible for what users often refer to as the ‘high’ associated with recreational cannabis use. CBD, on the other hand, is non-psychoactive and has been recognised for its potential medicinal benefits, including for conditions like epilepsy and chronic pain.

CBD products have been made widely available on the UK market, usually in the form of oils, sprays, or capsules. CBD oil, which doesn't give the 'high' typical of cannabis use, is becoming increasingly recognised as a health and wellness product. While these aren't classified as medicinal products in the UK, their popularity has surely played a part in shifting the perception of cannabis and its potential uses.

Part 2: Cannabis Based Medicinal Products in the UK

Cannabis based medicinal products (CBMPs) have evolved significantly in recent years, marking a paradigm shift in public health attitudes and legislation in the UK. The government's decision in 2018 to permit the prescription of CBMPs under certain circumstances was indeed a game-changer. This decision arrived on the heels of high-profile cases, such as those involving children suffering from severe epilepsy syndromes like Dravet Syndrome, for whom CBMPs had demonstrated significant benefits.

Following the rescheduling of cannabis under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations, CBMPs were categorised as 'Schedule 2' drugs, a classification that comprises controlled drugs with recognised medicinal use. This move, endorsed by the Chief Medical Officer, meant that specialist doctors on the Specialist Register of the General Medical Council could prescribe CBMPs. The caveat, however, is that such prescriptions must be made on a case-by-case basis when other treatment options have been exhausted.

Yet, the availability of CBMPs on the NHS remains limited. Only a handful of cannabis-based medicines are currently licensed for use in the UK. These include Sativex for spasticity symptoms in Multiple Sclerosis, and Epidiolex for rare forms of epilepsy. Nabilone, a synthetic cannabinoid, is also used for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea. However, most CBMPs still fall under the category of 'unlicensed medicines'.

Part 3: The Prescription Process and Accessibility

Obtaining a cannabis prescription in the UK is currently a layered process, primarily reserved for patients with specific conditions. The NHS prescription pathway is strict; cannabis-based medicinal products are generally only prescribed when there is clear published evidence of benefit and other treatment options have been exhausted. NHS prescriptions of CBMPs are thus far, and few between, typically reserved for the most severe and intractable conditions. For many, private prescriptions, albeit more costly, offer a more feasible route to access.

Releaf, a reputable cannabis clinic in the UK , is a notable provider in this sphere. Such clinics work with specialist doctors who are registered with the General Medical Council and are experienced in prescribing cannabis-based medicinal products. For patients seeking medical cannabis treatment, an initial consultation is held to discuss their medical condition, current medications, and the potential risks and benefits of CBMPs.

Part 4: Prohibition Partners, Drug Science, and the UK Medical Cannabis Registry

As the UK's medical cannabis landscape evolves, organisations like Prohibition Partners and Drug Science are playing a critical role in the sector's advancement. Prohibition Partners , a leading international cannabis market consultancy, delivers insights and research that inform stakeholders, policy makers, and investors about the global cannabis industry.

Drug Science , on the other hand, is a leading UK-based scientific body that seeks to provide clear, evidence-based information on drugs and drug policy. They have been instrumental in highlighting the potential benefits of medical cannabis for conditions such as chronic pain and neuropathic pain.

Councils such as Cannabis Industry Council have formed to gather all reputable cannabis companies under one council.

In response to the growing need for data on medical cannabis use and its impact, the UK Medical Cannabis Registry was established. This database records detailed patient information, providing invaluable insights for health research and informing future prescribing policies and clinical trials.

Part 5: The Path Forward and the Role of Research

The role of rigorous health research and clinical trials in shaping the future of medicinal cannabis in the UK cannot be understated. While anecdotal evidence about the benefits of CBMPs is plentiful, robust clinical evidence is needed to inform national institutes, health care providers, and patients about the efficacy and safety of these products.

Chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and conditions like epilepsy and Dravet Syndrome remain at the forefront of discussions around cannabis-based medicines. Yet, the therapeutic potential of CBMPs may extend to a host of other conditions. Cancer patients, for example, have reported relief from treatment-induced nausea and improved appetite after using CBMPs.

However, it's crucial to note that medical cannabis is not a cure-all. It's also not free of risks, and the long-term impacts of use are not fully understood. Smoking cannabis, even for medicinal purposes, can harm lung health, and the psychoactive properties of THC can have adverse mental health effects.

Looking ahead, the role of medical cannabis in UK healthcare will likely continue to evolve, guided by scientific research, policy changes, and the lived experiences of patients. As more evidence becomes available, and social care systems adapt to this evolving landscape, the hope is that safe and effective CBMPs will become more accessible to those who could benefit from them.

Ultimately, the potential of medical cannabis as a treatment option hinges on finding a careful balance. The task at hand for the UK's healthcare sector is to navigate this balancing act, between harnessing the potential benefits of CBMPs, ensuring patient safety, and adhering to stringent regulatory and ethical standards. The road may be long and complex, but the potential reward is substantial: providing relief and enhancing the quality of life for thousands of patients across the UK.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.