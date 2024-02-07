The latest McLuck bonus drop codes offer you the chance to play at this sweepstakes casino for free, and they’ll also help you on your way to redeeming some real-world prizes. McLuck also offers new users a great welcome bonus up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweepstake Coins upon signing up and using the code VIPPROMO.
Pros and Cons
Generous welcome offer for new customers
Win jackpot prizes on the McJackpots wheel
Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
Available in most US states
McLuck Promo Code
Sign up to McLuck for the first time and you can get a generous welcome offer. It’s a deal that simply gives you lots of free credit that you can use to play all of the hundreds of online slots at this sweepstakes casino.
The best part is that you don’t need to pay any money to access this deal, nor will you have to enter in any McLuck bonus drop codes. Instead, you can just register your first account here and then you will get the free credit that you can use to play for fun or even redeem prizes like real money and gift cards.
McLuck Free Spins/Free Sweeps
The interesting thing here is that there aren’t any McLuck bonus drop codes that are specifically labelled as giving you free spins. But don’t think that this brand doesn’t have any free spins offers. Instead, you’ll find that pretty much all of its deals are free spins offers.
After all, in order to legally exist in the US as a sweepstakes casino, McLuck has to let you enter its sweepstakes for free. This means that you’ll always be able to find special offers that give you free credit. Plus when you include the fact that McLuck only contains slot games, you’ll understand why you won’t be short of free spins at this sweepstakes casino.
McLuck promo codes for new customers
It’s probably worth taking a closer look at what you can get with these McLuck bonus drop codes for new customers. After all, it’s a deal that comes in two parts that work in the following ways:
Up to 57.500 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are a form of virtual credit that you use to play the casino games at McLuck just for fun. This means that you cannot exchange, transfer or redeem these Gold Coins for any prizes, but you’ll still get lots of free casino gaming entertainment.
27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins: The Sweepstakes Coins are the other kind of virtual currency at McLuck and they let you play the games in the promotional sweepstakes mode. Doing this means that you may eventually be able to redeem cash prizes or even gift cards.
McLuck promotions for existing customers - Get your McLuck monthly bonus drop here
Once you have used the main welcome offer at McLuck, you will find that the brand has lots of special offers for existing customers. This isn’t a huge surprise considering that the brand has to give away free credit in order to legally operate as a sweepstakes casino in the US. So here is a quick overview as to the different kinds of deals you can get at McLuck:
McJackpots
This is a key part of what McLuck is all about as you can take a spin on the wheel and win one of four McJackpots that serve up over 200 million Gold Coins. There’s the GC Mini, GC Minor, GC Major and the GC Grand jackpot and landing these could see you winning 10,000 Gold Coins, 200,000 Gold Coins, 2,000,000 Gold Coins, and 200,000,000 Gold Coins respectively. You don’t need to opt-in to get this deal as each spin at McLuck could see you winning. Just remember that the more that people play, the larger those McJackpots become.
Daily free Gold Coins
You’ll see these kinds of deals at most sweepstakes casinos and it basically means that you can just log into your McLuck account every 24 hours and you’ll get a big batch of free Gold Coins to play with. Even better than a McLuck monthly bonus drop.
Refer a friend bonus
McLuck is widely known as being a social casino, and so it’s only fair that it would want to encourage you to become a little more social with your gaming. As such, the brand has put on a refer-a-friend bonus that will give you plenty of free credit just for getting a friend to sign up to McLuck.
Social media promos
If you’re looking for a good McLuck weekly bonus drop, then you could do a lot worse than following the brand on its social media channels. This is where the brand hosts lots of giveaways where you get free credit just for completing some simple tasks. For example, there was one deal where you just had to name the largest McJackpot to get a chance of winning 20 Sweepstakes Coins and 40,000 Gold Coins. An excellent reason to follow McLuck on Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).
Purchase bonuses
These deals will cost you money, but they are well worth getting. This is because every time that you purchase one of the Gold Coins packages, you could be in with a chance of getting some free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus. Good news for anyone looking to redeem some real-world prizes.
Loyalty Club
The homepage of the McLuck site proudly advertises the fact that the brand has a loyalty club that can give you ‘tailored rewards’ that help you ‘win big’. Unfortunately there is no indication of what you have to do to join the loyalty club just yet, but it could be another good place to look for a McLuck monthly bonus drop.
How to claim the McLuck free bonus codes
By now you’ll understand that the welcome offer at McLuck is a deal that’s well worth getting. So make sure that you follow these steps to claim this sign up bonus:
Go to McLuck
You can visit the McLuck site from the browser of your computer or mobile, or download the brand’s app to your iOS or Android device.
Click on the Join Now button
This will open up a registration form where you just have to provide some basic information such as your name, email address, date of birth and the state that you are playing from.
Verify your identity
It’s important to understand that you won’t be able to do certain tasks like purchasing Gold Coins or redeeming your prizes until you verify your account. So best do this early on by submitting some form of government-issued photo ID.
Start playing
Once you have done all of this, you can simply log into your fully verified McLuck account and you will find all of the Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins waiting for you. These can be used to play hundreds of online slots without it costing you a single dime
Is McLuck legal in the US?
McLuck is a sweepstakes casino that is legally allowed to operate in most states in the US. The fact that it is a sweepstakes casino means that it doesn’t permit any form of real money gambling and it is this fact that helps it to become so widespread. Sweepstakes casinos only let you play with virtual credit that has no value outside of the gaming site, and they must be able to let you play for free. Here are the handful of states where you cannot play at McLuck from:
Washington
Nevada
Kentucky
Idaho
Georgia
Alabama
Does McLuck pay real money?
You should understand that you cannot wager real money at McLuck and you won’t be able to directly win real money either. This is because it is a sweepstakes casino that only lets you play with virtual credit, and only one kind of this virtual credit can be used to redeem prizes like cash and gift cards.
How to win money at McLuck
So while you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos, you will ordinarily be able to redeem a variety of prizes by doing certain things. You will only be able to redeem prizes from McLuck if you are playing with the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency.
These Sweepstakes Coins cannot be purchased and they can only be given away for free via special offers like the sign up bonus, the daily login deal and so on. Once you have got some free Sweepstakes Coins you can simply use them as stakes for playing the slots at McLuck.
You’ll have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount and have a minimum account balance before you can put in your prize redemption request. But once you have done this, you should be free to pick either a gift card or cash as your prize.
McLuck payment methods
You will never have to pay to play at sweepstakes casinos because these sites must operate according to the ‘no purchase necessary’ guidelines. Despite this, there is always the chance that you might somehow run out of virtual credit.
In which case, you will be given the option to purchase one of the Gold Coins packages. These Gold Coins only let you play the casino games in a standard mode which means that you cannot redeem prizes. Still, they offer you a great way to play online slots in most US states. Here are the main payment providers that you can use at McLuck to purchase Gold Coins:
Games at McLuck
McLuck has a vast collection of nearly 800 online slots games. While you might not find too many table games here, there is a slot game for pretty much every taste. It’s important to note that these slots come from some leading developers in the industry meaning that you’ll be able to play titles from the likes of BGaming, Pragmatic Play, 3 Oaks and so on.
You’ll find classic slots here along with slots with lots of extra features like hold and spin slots, cascading reels slots, jackpot slots and those Megaways slots. The Big Bass Hold and Spinner Megaways slot from Pragmatic Play is a good example of this. After all, you can play this fishing-themed slot for free and enjoy the fact that there are no less than 147,456 paylines and a generous return to player percentage of 96.70%.
Does McLuck have an app?
McLuck is one of the handful of sweepstakes casinos who have actually taken the time to create its own app. This means that you can download the McLuck app for free to your iOS or Android device and look forward to playing hundreds of slot games from the small screen. The app also makes it easy to carry out a range of other tasks like signing up, logging in, redeeming prizes and so on.
Of course, there is always the chance that you might not want to download yet another app to your mobile. In which case, you will be happy to know that the McLuck website is fully mobile-optimized. You can simply load up the site from the browser of your smartphone or tablet and enjoy a seriously convenient way to play with no downloads required.
McLuck customer support
On the whole, the McLuck sweepstakes casino is pretty easy to use, but there is always the chance that you might need some help. In which case you will be glad to know that the sweepstakes casino has friendly and responsive customer support that you can access 24/7. Plus there is a decent Help Center that’s filled with FAQ on the brand’s site. Here are just some of the ways that you can get help from McLuck:
Email support: [email protected]
Telephone support: +16506632778
Social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter)
Conclusion - Good reasons to get a McLuck weekly bonus drop
By now you’ll understand that McLuck is a sweepstakes casino that loves to give its customers lots of free gaming credit. This means that you can simply sign up here and get a deal that helps you play for free while giving you a good start on redeeming those real money prizes.
But it doesn’t stop there because McLuck will also work hard to serve up lots of promos for existing customers too. From those daily login bonuses to the social media promos and that McJackpots wheel, you’ll always be able to play for free here. So be sure to consider McLuck if you want a taste of what sweepstakes casino promos should be all about.
McLuck bonus drop codes - FAQ
How old do you have to be to play at McLuck?
You will need to be at least 18 years old to create an account at McLuck. This means having to provide some photo ID during the verification process. Such photo ID can include things like a passport or a driver’s license.
Are there any table games at McLuck?
Not at the moment, as it looks like the sweepstakes casino is concentrating on giving you the best possible slot gaming experience. However, there is nothing to say that McLuck won’t include lots of roulette and blackjack games in the future.
Do these McLuck promos have wagering requirements?
Not really, the only thing to remember is that you will have to play through your free Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times before you can redeem a prize. Definitely less stress than the wagering conditions that you get with most bonuses at standard real money online casinos.
