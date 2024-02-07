>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Code VIPPROMO <<<

McLuck Promo Code

Sign up to McLuck for the first time and you can get a generous welcome offer. It’s a deal that simply gives you lots of free credit that you can use to play all of the hundreds of online slots at this sweepstakes casino.

The best part is that you don’t need to pay any money to access this deal, nor will you have to enter in any McLuck bonus drop codes. Instead, you can just register your first account here and then you will get the free credit that you can use to play for fun or even redeem prizes like real money and gift cards.

McLuck Free Spins/Free Sweeps

The interesting thing here is that there aren’t any McLuck bonus drop codes that are specifically labelled as giving you free spins. But don’t think that this brand doesn’t have any free spins offers. Instead, you’ll find that pretty much all of its deals are free spins offers.

After all, in order to legally exist in the US as a sweepstakes casino, McLuck has to let you enter its sweepstakes for free. This means that you’ll always be able to find special offers that give you free credit. Plus when you include the fact that McLuck only contains slot games, you’ll understand why you won’t be short of free spins at this sweepstakes casino.

McLuck promo codes for new customers

It’s probably worth taking a closer look at what you can get with these McLuck bonus drop codes for new customers. After all, it’s a deal that comes in two parts that work in the following ways:

Up to 57.500 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are a form of virtual credit that you use to play the casino games at McLuck just for fun. This means that you cannot exchange, transfer or redeem these Gold Coins for any prizes, but you’ll still get lots of free casino gaming entertainment.

27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins: The Sweepstakes Coins are the other kind of virtual currency at McLuck and they let you play the games in the promotional sweepstakes mode. Doing this means that you may eventually be able to redeem cash prizes or even gift cards.

McLuck promotions for existing customers - Get your McLuck monthly bonus drop here

Once you have used the main welcome offer at McLuck, you will find that the brand has lots of special offers for existing customers. This isn’t a huge surprise considering that the brand has to give away free credit in order to legally operate as a sweepstakes casino in the US. So here is a quick overview as to the different kinds of deals you can get at McLuck:

McJackpots

This is a key part of what McLuck is all about as you can take a spin on the wheel and win one of four McJackpots that serve up over 200 million Gold Coins. There’s the GC Mini, GC Minor, GC Major and the GC Grand jackpot and landing these could see you winning 10,000 Gold Coins, 200,000 Gold Coins, 2,000,000 Gold Coins, and 200,000,000 Gold Coins respectively. You don’t need to opt-in to get this deal as each spin at McLuck could see you winning. Just remember that the more that people play, the larger those McJackpots become.

Daily free Gold Coins

You’ll see these kinds of deals at most sweepstakes casinos and it basically means that you can just log into your McLuck account every 24 hours and you’ll get a big batch of free Gold Coins to play with. Even better than a McLuck monthly bonus drop.

Refer a friend bonus

McLuck is widely known as being a social casino, and so it’s only fair that it would want to encourage you to become a little more social with your gaming. As such, the brand has put on a refer-a-friend bonus that will give you plenty of free credit just for getting a friend to sign up to McLuck.

Social media promos

If you’re looking for a good McLuck weekly bonus drop, then you could do a lot worse than following the brand on its social media channels. This is where the brand hosts lots of giveaways where you get free credit just for completing some simple tasks. For example, there was one deal where you just had to name the largest McJackpot to get a chance of winning 20 Sweepstakes Coins and 40,000 Gold Coins. An excellent reason to follow McLuck on Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

Purchase bonuses

These deals will cost you money, but they are well worth getting. This is because every time that you purchase one of the Gold Coins packages, you could be in with a chance of getting some free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus. Good news for anyone looking to redeem some real-world prizes.

Loyalty Club

The homepage of the McLuck site proudly advertises the fact that the brand has a loyalty club that can give you ‘tailored rewards’ that help you ‘win big’. Unfortunately there is no indication of what you have to do to join the loyalty club just yet, but it could be another good place to look for a McLuck monthly bonus drop.

How to claim the McLuck free bonus codes

By now you’ll understand that the welcome offer at McLuck is a deal that’s well worth getting. So make sure that you follow these steps to claim this sign up bonus:

Go to McLuck

You can visit the McLuck site from the browser of your computer or mobile, or download the brand’s app to your iOS or Android device.

Click on the Join Now button

This will open up a registration form where you just have to provide some basic information such as your name, email address, date of birth and the state that you are playing from.

Verify your identity

It’s important to understand that you won’t be able to do certain tasks like purchasing Gold Coins or redeeming your prizes until you verify your account. So best do this early on by submitting some form of government-issued photo ID.

Start playing

Once you have done all of this, you can simply log into your fully verified McLuck account and you will find all of the Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins waiting for you. These can be used to play hundreds of online slots without it costing you a single dime

Is McLuck legal in the US?

McLuck is a sweepstakes casino that is legally allowed to operate in most states in the US. The fact that it is a sweepstakes casino means that it doesn’t permit any form of real money gambling and it is this fact that helps it to become so widespread. Sweepstakes casinos only let you play with virtual credit that has no value outside of the gaming site, and they must be able to let you play for free. Here are the handful of states where you cannot play at McLuck from:

Washington

Nevada

Kentucky

Idaho

Georgia

Alabama

Does McLuck pay real money?

You should understand that you cannot wager real money at McLuck and you won’t be able to directly win real money either. This is because it is a sweepstakes casino that only lets you play with virtual credit, and only one kind of this virtual credit can be used to redeem prizes like cash and gift cards.

How to win money at McLuck

So while you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos, you will ordinarily be able to redeem a variety of prizes by doing certain things. You will only be able to redeem prizes from McLuck if you are playing with the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency.

These Sweepstakes Coins cannot be purchased and they can only be given away for free via special offers like the sign up bonus, the daily login deal and so on. Once you have got some free Sweepstakes Coins you can simply use them as stakes for playing the slots at McLuck.

You’ll have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount and have a minimum account balance before you can put in your prize redemption request. But once you have done this, you should be free to pick either a gift card or cash as your prize.

McLuck payment methods

You will never have to pay to play at sweepstakes casinos because these sites must operate according to the ‘no purchase necessary’ guidelines. Despite this, there is always the chance that you might somehow run out of virtual credit.

In which case, you will be given the option to purchase one of the Gold Coins packages. These Gold Coins only let you play the casino games in a standard mode which means that you cannot redeem prizes. Still, they offer you a great way to play online slots in most US states. Here are the main payment providers that you can use at McLuck to purchase Gold Coins: