McLuck Review: Is McLuck Casino Legal And Legit

McLuck is one of the hottest new sweepstakes casinos in the US, but not everyone will know whether this is a gaming platform that they can trust. This guide is here to settle things once and for all by giving you honest answers to important questions like, ‘Is McLuck legit?’
Plus this McLuck review will highlight how you can claim a great welcome offer that gives you lots of free credit that can be used to eventually redeem some real money prizes. All the reasons you need to sign up to McLuck and start playing. Don’t forget to sign up and claim your McLuck welcome bonus of 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 SC with the code VIPPROMO!
Pros and Cons
Excellent welcome offer for new customers
Hundreds of quality slot games
Redeemable real money prizes
Legal in most US states
McLuck Promo & Bonus Code
This McLuck review started by taking a look at the brand’s welcome offer for new customers. It’s a deal that you can get simply by registering your first account at the sweepstakes casino. Doing so will give you a welcome bonus containing the two following benefits:
57.500 Gold Coins: These can be used to play all of the casino games in a standard mode. You can’t redeem any prizes with Gold Coins, but you will get lots of free casino gaming entertainment.
27.5 Sweepstakes Coins: These Sweepstakes Coins can be used to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode. Doing so could see you potentially redeeming some real money prizes.
Is McLuck legal?
This is a relatively new sweepstakes casino, and so there will probably be lots of potential customers who will be asking, ‘Is McLuck legit?’ The good news is that you have nothing to worry about here as McLuck is legal and operates as a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t feature any kind of real money gambling.
Because McLuck doesn’t feature any gambling, it means that the brand isn’t subject to the same kinds of regulation that govern all standard real money online casinos. As such, you can legally play at McLuck from the vast majority of the US. Just note that you cannot sign up to this sweepstakes casino from the states of Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Washington, Kentucky or Nevada.
Does McLuck pay real money?
McLuck is legal in the US due to the fact that it doesn’t let you gamble, nor can you directly win real money by playing its casino games. Instead of this, you will only be playing the games with virtual credit that has no direct cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino itself.
How to win money on McLuck
This McLuck review found that you can only redeem real money prizes from McLuck if you play with the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency. You simply use these Sweepstakes Coins as virtual stakes for the games, and once you have played through the Sweepstakes Coins enough, you can then redeem your prize.
McLuck payment methods
McLuck payout review - No McLuck scam to worry about
It’s not just this review that found that there isn’t any kind of McLuck scam to be worried about. This is because most other gamers appear to have had a largely positive experience at this sweepstakes casino too.
All it takes is a quick look at the McLuck page on Trustpilot to realize that McLuck is legit and that it will honor any prize redemption request that you put in. Most gamers appear to be satisfied with the speed of redemptions and it looks like they also enjoyed the quality of the cash prizes that they received.
Does McLuck really pay?
If you’re still worried about there being some kind of McLuck scam, you just have to remember the fact that this brand is allowed to legally operate in most states in the US. After all, each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos operate within their borders and there is no way that McLuck would be allowed in unless it could prove that it puts on a fair and trustworthy gaming service.
How to cashout on McLuck
McLuck has made sure that its prize redemption process is reasonably simple and intuitive too. So here is a quick walkthrough about what you need to do to redeem your prizes:
Sign up to McLuck or log into your account
Get your free Sweepstakes Coins via one of the special offers
Play through your Sweepstakes Coins the required amount of times
Put in your prize redemption request
Now you will be able to redeem your prize back to the same payment that you use to purchase your Gold Coins packages. Just note that you will only be able to redeem a prize if your McLuck account is fully verified.
Games at McLuck
While McLuck is one of the newest sweepstakes casinos on the scene, it has wasted no time in becoming one of the biggest gaming platforms of its category. After all, there are nearly 800 casino games at the moment.
These are primarily online slots games, and the good news is that these come from some major gaming studios such as NetEnt, Habanero, Pragmatic Play, Playson and so on. While there aren’t too many table games at McLuck, it’s a slot gamers dream and you’ll find the following kinds of online slots:
Does McLuck have an app?
One of the best things about McLuck is the fact that the brand has taken the time to create its own app. You can download this app for free to your iOS or Android device from the relevant app stores and enjoy playing all of the casino games from the palm of your hand.
Even if you don’t want to download an app, you will find that the McLuck website is fully mobile-optimized. This means that you can load up the McLuck site from your mobile browser and get a quality casino gaming experience from your smartphone or tablet.
McLuck customer support
McLuck gives you a good example of the kind of customer support that you should be looking for in a sweepstakes casino. You can get in touch with the McLuck customer care team 24/7 and they will always give you a friendly and professional response. Here is how you can get help from McLuck:
Website design
You will love the overall look and feel of the McLuck site. It features a stylish black and white layout that keeps everything looking smart and legible. Plus the site navigation is simple with a handy sidebar that has all of the slots organized according to their relevant categories. From here you can browse the games and click on one to play it from your web browser.
All other tasks at McLuck are as user-friendly as you’d hope. This means that you can sign up just by clicking on the Join Now link and submitting some basic personal information. From here you can simply get your bonuses, purchase Gold Coins packages and redeem your prizes in a way that is quick, easy and efficient
Who owns McLuck?
McLuck is a sweepstakes casino brand that is owned and operated by a company called B2Services OÜ. This is a fully registered company that is compliant with all sweepstakes gaming laws of the states that it currently operates in.
How to delete McLuck account?
Most gamers will be pretty happy at McLuck, but there’s always the possibility that you might wish to delete your account. In which case, you should just contact the brand’s customer service team and they will do it for you. Just remember that you will have to verify your identity before your account gets deleted.
Conclusion - Is McLuck legit? Yes, it is
McLuck has revealed itself to be a sweepstakes casino that isn’t just legal, but is also great fun too. After all, you can sign up here and get lots of free credit that lets you play hundreds of quality casino games without having to use your own money.
Plus the fact that you get a trustworthy way of redeeming cash prizes will make all of that gameplay even more enjoyable. So be sure to give McLuck a try if you have any interest in sweepstakes casino gaming.
McLuck review FAQ
How old do you have to be to play at McLuck?
You need to be at least 18 years old to register an account at McLuck and you will need to be able to prove this via the verification process.
How do you verify an account at McLuck?
You can just go to the brand’s Verification page and then you will be instructed to submit scans of some ID documents. Photo IDs such as passports and drivers’ licenses should usually do this.
What prizes can I redeem from McLuck?
McLuck lets you redeem real money prizes, although there is also the option to redeem gift cards.
Does McLuck have a reward program?
No, there isn’t a reward program at McLuck. However, the brand has lots of promos for existing customers like daily login bonuses, and you can even take a spin on the McJackpots wheel.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.