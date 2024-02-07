Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

How to claim the McLuck free bonus codes

You’ll appreciate just how quick and easy it is to claim the welcome offer at this sweepstakes casino. While you won’t need to have to use any kind of McLuck bonus code, you will have to carry out the following steps:

Go to McLuck

You can navigate to the McLuck site from the browser of your computer or mobile, or there is a McLuck app that you can download to your smartphone or tablet.

Register your new account

Click on the Join Now button and this will bring up a registration form. Here you just have to enter your email, create a password and then enter in some more basic personal information like your date of birth.

Verify your identity

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to do certain things like purchasing Gold Coins or redeeming prizes until you verify your McLuck account. So best do it early on by going to the brand’s Verification page and submitting a scan of some photo ID like your passport or driver’s license.

Get your free coins

Once all of this is done, you should have your verified account fully set up and you’ll find all of those free coins sitting in your account. Now you can get down to the business of using these free coins to enjoy some quality casino gaming.

Is McLuck legal in the US?

McLuck is a sweepstakes casino which means that it doesn’t feature any form of real money gambling. It’s this fact that helps the brand enjoy being legal in many more states compared with standard real money online casinos. So, unless you live in one of the following states, you can legally sign up to McLuck from anywhere in the US:

Georgia

Alabama

Michigan

Kentucky

Idaho

Nevada

Washington

Does McLuck pay real money?

It’s important to understand that sweepstakes casinos like McLuck do not let you directly win real money by playing their games. Instead of this, you will be given the opportunity to redeem a variety of prizes by playing with one of the two forms of virtual currency. The good news is that you can get this type of virtual currency for free as all legit sweepstakes casinos have to abide by a ‘no purchase necessary’ way of working.

How to win money at McLuck

So while you cannot directly win money at McLuck, you can redeem prizes that include cash and gift cards. Here is how you do it:

Get some free Sweepstakes Coins via one of the special offers Use these Sweepstakes Coins to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode Play through your Sweepstakes Coins enough times to meet the minimum redemption threshold Once ready, select whether you want to redeem a cash prize or a gift card Cash prizes will be sent to the payment method used for purchasing Gold Coins, while gift cards will be sent to the email address used on registration

McLuck payment methods

Because McLuck is a sweepstakes casino, it means that it has to let you play for free. However, you can always make a purchase of Gold Coins if you want to play in the standard mode with no possibility of being able to redeem any prizes. Here are the payment providers that you can use to make these one-off purchases