This guide reveals how you can claim the promo code VIPPROMO for 57.500 Gold Coins + 27.5 Sweepstakes Coins. Plus pick up plenty more promos like that McLuck referral code as an existing customer. All of which means that you’ll have plenty of reasons to sign up to this hugely popular sweepstakes casino.
Pros and Cons
Get free coins for signing up
Lots of promos for existing customers
Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
Available in most US states
McLuck Promo Code
All decent sweepstakes casinos will have some kind of welcome offer for new customers, and McLuck won’t let you down here. This is because you can sign up to this gaming platform for the first time and you will get lots of free coins in return. From here you can use these free coins to play literally hundreds of top slots from major developers. All without having to spend a single dime.
McLuck Free Spins/Free Sweeps
Not only does McLuck have a massive selection of online slot games, but you can also use the brand’s welcome offer to play all of these slots for free. OK, so these aren’t dedicated free spins bonuses, but you can use these deals to enjoy a lot of free slot gaming entertainment. Plus you won’t even need any kind of McLuck code to pick up your free coins.
McLuck promo codes for new customers
It’s time to have a closer look at the main McLuck bonus code for new customers. After all, it’s a sweepstakes casino bonus and you might not be too familiar with how these deals work. Here’s the basics of what you get with this sign up bonus:
27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins: These Sweepstakes Coins are the kind of virtual currency used on McLuck that lets you enter the brand’s sweepstakes. As a result, you could claim this deal and then use those Sweepstakes Coins to potentially redeem prizes like real money and gift cards.
Up to 57.500 Gold Coins: Gold Coins are the other kind of virtual currency featured at McLuck and they simply let you play the casino games in a standard mode. This means that you won’t be able to redeem any prizes with Gold Coins, but this deal should stop you from having to purchase this kind of virtual credit anytime soon.
McLuck promotions for existing customers - Get a McLuck referral code and more
Not only is there a great McLuck promo code for new customers, but you’ll find that this brand has lots of deals for existing customers too. Here are just some of the other ways by which you can pick up even more free credit:
How to claim the McLuck free bonus codes
You’ll appreciate just how quick and easy it is to claim the welcome offer at this sweepstakes casino. While you won’t need to have to use any kind of McLuck bonus code, you will have to carry out the following steps:
Go to McLuck
You can navigate to the McLuck site from the browser of your computer or mobile, or there is a McLuck app that you can download to your smartphone or tablet.
Register your new account
Click on the Join Now button and this will bring up a registration form. Here you just have to enter your email, create a password and then enter in some more basic personal information like your date of birth.
Verify your identity
It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to do certain things like purchasing Gold Coins or redeeming prizes until you verify your McLuck account. So best do it early on by going to the brand’s Verification page and submitting a scan of some photo ID like your passport or driver’s license.
Get your free coins
Once all of this is done, you should have your verified account fully set up and you’ll find all of those free coins sitting in your account. Now you can get down to the business of using these free coins to enjoy some quality casino gaming.
Is McLuck legal in the US?
McLuck is a sweepstakes casino which means that it doesn’t feature any form of real money gambling. It’s this fact that helps the brand enjoy being legal in many more states compared with standard real money online casinos. So, unless you live in one of the following states, you can legally sign up to McLuck from anywhere in the US:
Georgia
Alabama
Michigan
Kentucky
Idaho
Nevada
Washington
Does McLuck pay real money?
It’s important to understand that sweepstakes casinos like McLuck do not let you directly win real money by playing their games. Instead of this, you will be given the opportunity to redeem a variety of prizes by playing with one of the two forms of virtual currency. The good news is that you can get this type of virtual currency for free as all legit sweepstakes casinos have to abide by a ‘no purchase necessary’ way of working.
How to win money at McLuck
So while you cannot directly win money at McLuck, you can redeem prizes that include cash and gift cards. Here is how you do it:
Get some free Sweepstakes Coins via one of the special offers
Use these Sweepstakes Coins to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode
Play through your Sweepstakes Coins enough times to meet the minimum redemption threshold
Once ready, select whether you want to redeem a cash prize or a gift card
Cash prizes will be sent to the payment method used for purchasing Gold Coins, while gift cards will be sent to the email address used on registration
McLuck payment methods
Because McLuck is a sweepstakes casino, it means that it has to let you play for free. However, you can always make a purchase of Gold Coins if you want to play in the standard mode with no possibility of being able to redeem any prizes. Here are the payment providers that you can use to make these one-off purchases
Games at McLuck - Lots of ways to use your McLuck code
McLuck is primarily a slot gaming platform which means that you won’t find too many table games like roulette or blackjack here. However, there is a fantastic range of over 700 online slots to pick and choose from. These come from some major gaming studios like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt, and there’s also plenty of variety within the slots themselves.
This means that you can enjoy Megaways slots, cascading slots, hold and win slots and much more. However, most people will want to play those jackpot slots like Big Bass Bonanza. After all, this Pragmatic Play game has a prize pool of over 87 million Gold Coins on McLuck, and with a generous RTP of 96.71%, you’ll stand a fair chance of winning.
Does McLuck have an app?
If you’re the kind of gamer who likes to play from the small screen, then you will love McLuck. This is because the brand has created a stunning app that you can download to your iOS or Android device.
The app gives you a seriously user-friendly way to play all of its featured slots from the palm of your hand, and you’ll be able to carry out all other tasks like signing up, logging in and redeeming your prizes. Just so you know, the McLuck site is actually pretty mobile-friendly to give you another option for some convenient sweepstakes gaming.
McLuck customer support
McLuck has excellent customer support that is available 24/7. While there isn’t any live chat currently available, you can get help via the following options:
Email [email protected]
Telephone +16506632778
Help center In the McLuck website footer
Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)
Conclusion - Good reasons to get a McLuck bonus code
By now you’ll realize that there are some excellent promo codes for new and existing customers at McLuck. The brand’s welcome offer is particularly generous, while the range of daily login bonuses, social media promos and those McJackpots are equally impressive.
After all, these deals don’t just help you play for free, but they can give you a helping hand in being able to redeem some real money prizes. So if you want a taste of what quality sweepstakes gaming is all about, be sure to give McLuck a try.
McLuck promo code FAQ
Can I gamble real money at McLuck?
No, McLuck is a sweepstakes casino where you can only play with virtual credit.
How old do you have to be to sign up to McLuck?
You must be at least 18 years old.
Is McLuck legit?
Yes, McLuck is a trustworthy sweepstakes casino that abides with all of the sweepstakes gaming rules of the states that it operates in.
