You can sign up to this sweepstakes casino and use the promo code VIPPROMO that gives you lots of 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes coins that’ll help you make a start on redeeming cash prizes. Plus you’ll find many more McLuck weekly bonus drop codes that should give you more than enough of a reason to give this sweepstakes casino a try.
Overall Rating: 4.8 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Great welcome offer for new customers
Top daily login bonuses
Many social media promotions
Available in most US states
McLuck Promo Code
You can get a big McLuck casino bonus drop just by signing up to this sweepstakes casino for the first time. Once you have done that, you will find that dozens of free coins have been added to your account. Now you can simply start playing the hundreds of casino games at McLuck without spending any of your own cash. An ideal start to a quality sweepstakes casino.
McLuck Free Spins/Free Sweeps
So McLuck doesn’t have a special offer that specifically gives you free spins. However, you should note that all of the deals at this sweepstakes casino give you credit that you can use on slot games, and that you can get each of these special offers for free. So, in effect, every McLuck casino bonus drop is actually a kind of free spins offer.
McLuck promo codes for new customers
The McLuck welcome offer for new customers is a deal that comes in the following two parts:
Up to 57.500 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are a form of virtual currency that you can use to play the casino games at McLuck for fun. While you can’t redeem any prizes with Gold Coins, this part of the deal can still give you lots of free casino gaming entertainment.
27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins: This is where things get interesting because Sweepstakes Coins can be used to play the casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode. This is where you may be able to redeem prizes like cash and gift cards if you play through your Sweepstakes Coins enough.
McLuck promotions for existing customers
Once you have used the main welcome offer at McLuck, you will find plenty more deals at this sweepstakes casino. All that you have to do is to click on the Promotions tab of the site or even check the social media channels to find plenty of McLuck monthly bonus drop codes and plenty more deals. Here are some examples to start you off:
How to claim the McLuck free bonus codes
You will love how quick and easy it is to get the McLuck welcome offer. Here is a step-by-step guide for what you need to do:
Navigate to McLuck
You can visit the McLuck site from your web browser or download the McLuck app to your iOS or Android device.
Register your account
Here you just need to click on the Join Now button and then fill in the form with your email address and create a password
Verify your identity
You won’t be able to redeem any prizes from McLuck unless you verify your identity. This means completing the registration form with more basic personal information and then verifying this by providing some photo ID via the Verification page.
Start playing
Once you have done all of this, your fully verified McLuck account should be up and running. You’ll notice that the free Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins have automatically been added and you can now use this virtual credit as stakes for some quality casino gaming.
Is McLuck legal in the US?
Of course, any McLuck weekly bonus code drops are only worth getting if you know that this is a sweepstakes casino that you can trust. So the good news is that McLuck is legit and it is allowed to operate in most states in the US. Here are the states where you cannot sign up to McLuck from:
Alabama
Georgia
Idaho
Nevada
Washington
Kentucky
Michigan
Does McLuck pay real money?
McLuck is only allowed to legally operate in the US due to the fact that it is not a regular real money online casino. Instead, it is a sweepstakes casino where you only play with virtual credit. As a result, you can play at McLuck in way more states compared to if it was a standard online casino that featured real money gambling.
How to win money at McLuck
You cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos like McLuck. Instead of this, you are given the option to redeem real-world prizes like cash and gift cards if you play with the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency. Remember that these Sweepstakes Coins cannot be purchased but can only be given away for free via a special offer such as one of those McLuck monthly bonus code drops.
McLuck payment methods
Because McLuck is a sweepstakes casino, it has to let you enter its sweepstakes without having to make a purchase. However, you are given the option to purchase one of its Gold Coins packages should you need. Here are the featured payment providers that you can use for doing this task:
Games at McLuck - Plenty of use to use your McLuck monthly bonus code drops
While McLuck is a fairly new sweepstakes casino, it has already managed to become one of the largest gaming platforms on the market. You can play well over 700 online casino games here and while these are primarily slots, they all come from top developers like Playson, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. Each slot here will have something different to offer and you’ll find cascading slots, hold and win slots, jackpot slots and slots that take things in ever more interesting directions.
For example, you can sign up to McLuck and play top Megaways slots like Book of Tut Megaways for free. This is well worth doing because that Megaways feature gives you a random reel modifier that basically gives you 117,649 ways to win. Plus with a decent RTP of 96%, you’ll have plenty of fun playing this adventure-themed online slot.
Does McLuck have an app?
One of the best things about McLuck is the fact that the brand has created its own sweepstakes casino app that you can download for free to your iOS or Android device. This gives you a convenient way to play hundreds of online slots from your smartphone or tablet.
Even if you don’t want to download the app, McLuck has made sure that its website is mobile-friendly. As such, you can just load up the sweepstakes casino site from your mobile browser to get another way to play from the small screen.
McLuck customer support
McLuck has got great customer support should you need any help in using your special offers. You can get in touch with the brand’s customer service team at any time of the day or night, and they will do all they can to resolve the issue. Don’t forget that there is also a decent FAQ on the site that offers a variety of articles relating to issues such as setting up an account, redeeming prizes and so on. Here’s how you can get in touch:
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +16506632778
Social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter)
Conclusion - Get your McLuck weekly bonus code drops
McLuck has revealed itself as being a great site for anyone looking for sweepstakes casino promos. The focus here will be on that welcome offer as it serves up lots of free coins, but there is also an excellent variety of promos for existing customers too.
The best of these could actually be found on the brand’s social media channels as these can keep you stocked up with lots of free coins just for completing some simple challenges. So be sure to sign up to McLuck if you have any interest in playing online casino games for free.
McLuck casino bonus drop FAQ
How old do I have to be to play at McLuck?
You will need to be at least 18 years old and you must be ready to prove this when you verify your McLuck account.
Is there a reward program at McLuck?
This is where things get confusing because the McLuck homepage talks about there being a Loyalty Club that helps you ‘win big’. However, there is no evidence of there being any kind of loyalty club on the actual sweepstakes casino site.
Can I get any McLuck no deposit bonuses?
Yes, because McLuck is a sweepstakes casino and therefore doesn’t have the facility to accept deposits. As a result, all of the brand’s promotions are actually no deposit bonuses.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.