Games at McLuck - Plenty of use to use your McLuck monthly bonus code drops

While McLuck is a fairly new sweepstakes casino, it has already managed to become one of the largest gaming platforms on the market. You can play well over 700 online casino games here and while these are primarily slots, they all come from top developers like Playson, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. Each slot here will have something different to offer and you’ll find cascading slots, hold and win slots, jackpot slots and slots that take things in ever more interesting directions.

For example, you can sign up to McLuck and play top Megaways slots like Book of Tut Megaways for free. This is well worth doing because that Megaways feature gives you a random reel modifier that basically gives you 117,649 ways to win. Plus with a decent RTP of 96%, you’ll have plenty of fun playing this adventure-themed online slot.

Does McLuck have an app?

One of the best things about McLuck is the fact that the brand has created its own sweepstakes casino app that you can download for free to your iOS or Android device. This gives you a convenient way to play hundreds of online slots from your smartphone or tablet.

Even if you don’t want to download the app, McLuck has made sure that its website is mobile-friendly. As such, you can just load up the sweepstakes casino site from your mobile browser to get another way to play from the small screen.

McLuck customer support

McLuck has got great customer support should you need any help in using your special offers. You can get in touch with the brand’s customer service team at any time of the day or night, and they will do all they can to resolve the issue. Don’t forget that there is also a decent FAQ on the site that offers a variety of articles relating to issues such as setting up an account, redeeming prizes and so on. Here’s how you can get in touch:

Conclusion - Get your McLuck weekly bonus code drops

McLuck has revealed itself as being a great site for anyone looking for sweepstakes casino promos. The focus here will be on that welcome offer as it serves up lots of free coins, but there is also an excellent variety of promos for existing customers too.

The best of these could actually be found on the brand’s social media channels as these can keep you stocked up with lots of free coins just for completing some simple challenges. So be sure to sign up to McLuck if you have any interest in playing online casino games for free.

McLuck casino bonus drop FAQ

How old do I have to be to play at McLuck?

You will need to be at least 18 years old and you must be ready to prove this when you verify your McLuck account.

Is there a reward program at McLuck?

This is where things get confusing because the McLuck homepage talks about there being a Loyalty Club that helps you ‘win big’. However, there is no evidence of there being any kind of loyalty club on the actual sweepstakes casino site.

Can I get any McLuck no deposit bonuses?

Yes, because McLuck is a sweepstakes casino and therefore doesn’t have the facility to accept deposits. As a result, all of the brand’s promotions are actually no deposit bonuses.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

