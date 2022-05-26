May Crypto Watchlist: Quitriam Finance (QTM), Ripple (XRP) & Binaryx (BNX)

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrency, you are faced with a decision to make. The decision is whether you are willing to accept the risk that comes with investing in crypto. According to some analysts, crypto enthusiasts and experienced investors, have deemed investing in crypto as a good long-term investment.

One of the most well-known names in the banking industry, JP Morgan said in February 2021 that investors should consider putting a small percentage of their investments in Bitcoin to diversify their portfolio. Here are three coins you can put on your watchlist; Quitriam Finance (QTM), Ripple (XRP) & BinaryX (BNX).

Catch It Whilst You Can - Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a new cryptocurrency, in phase two of its presale which ends on 13 June 2022. This gives you the chance to grab Quitriam for its presale price, as you have no more than two weeks to do so. Quitriam Finance is a decentralised multichain, incubator, yield farming and NFT Launch.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) is a rapidly growing trend in finance, it takes the old components of traditional finance and transforms them into trustworthy and transparent protocols via smart contracts and tokens.

The ethos of the Quitriam Finance project is to create a “one-stop-shop” concept for all things DeFi. QTM developers believe that the decentralised finance market is an untapped market with a lot of potential to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. The problem that the industry faces is the barrier of entry as new users find the industry quite complex, overwhelming and cumbersome.

QTM tokens are the entry pieces for people to become members of the Quitriam Finance community, being a member also gives you the ability to decide how the organisation operates. Having Quitriam tokens grants members governance and voting rights and also gives them access to collateralized loans, as well as an entrance into the Quitriam POOL’s savings games.

Ripple (XRP) Building the Internet of Value

Through blockchain technology, Ripple enables the global financial institutions, businesses, developers and governments to move and tokenize value - helping to unlock greater economic opportunity for everyone no matter where they are.

The early investors of the XRP coin have been lucky enough to experience exceptional gains, some receiving ten times or twenty times on their investments since its inception. Although the crypto market has proven to be volatile in the past, some major coins are on a downtrend at the moment. Ripple is also a coin that is on a downtrend but it has been predicted to reach $1 in a matter of time, this is an opportunity to add it to your portfolio as it can be a possible good long-term investment.

BinaryX (BNX) Gaming Giants

If you have heard of CyberDragon, then you are probably familiar with BinaryX (BNX). It is the company that created this play-to-earn game which runs on the BNB smart chain. When BinaryX was launched it presented itself as a decentralised derivative trading system. Nevertheless, the project swivelled and evolved to better serve the growing market for decentralised games.

To get set up in the CyberDragon game you need to; recruit heroes, explore the villages and battlefields within the game, and challenge competitors - which is one of the best ways to earn rewards and wealth. With BNX currently having a low-risk score, this reassures investors and helps avoid potential loss.



