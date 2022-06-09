Marathi Flick Bhirkit Is A Satirical Take On today's Fast-Paced Life: Director Anup Jagdale

Marathi cinema is coming of age after Sairat and other hits. Director Anup Jagdale of Zhala Bobhata fame, will release his long-awaited family audience, black comedy film Bhirkit all over Maharashtra from the 17th of June.

"My film is a satirical take on today's fast-paced life, wherein leaving your immediate family, no one cares. Sadly the entire post-death process has been turned into an attention-grabbing event . What happens when one such death turns the whole village upside down, is what our story is all about, "says Anup.

"Two times National Award actor Girish Kulkarni is the mainstay of our film. Upcoming Marathi film heroine Monalisa Bagal and Sairat fame, Tanaji Galgunde offer the romantic angle."

"We have shot in real locations of Mahabaleshwar and Wai. We all were in perpetual splits shooting the above pathos happening, "added Anup.

Anup, who hails from an industry (distributor) family, explains the title by saying, "In rural Maharashtra, piercing implants called Bhirkit make racing bullocks go blazing. Similarly, in life, we all have a Bhirkit which keeps us galloping ahead, and those who stop get sliced through and through."

Anup, who is also working on a historical film slated for a Diwali release, is quite confident that the audience will beat the corona induced slow down and troop in to watch Bhirkit from the 17th of June.

"The just dropped trailer, and the song of Bhirkit has got a great response. I am sure it will be a big hit when we hit 400 + theatres all over our great state from the middle of June, "he added.

Dwelling on the rising status of the Marathi film industry, he says, "Of late, Maharashtra has welcomed its lingo films and south flicks with open arms. Our regional film industry has grown by leaps and bounds, with the number of screens going up manifold. Quality Marathi films now collect 25 crores plus, an untold phenomenon in the first two weeks."

"OTT and satellite crest have further boosted our recoveries over and beyond theatrical collections, so all in all, we are in a good place." ended Anup.