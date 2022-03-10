Many Unaware Of The Solanium Project And SLIM Token Need To Read This

Out of the many platforms floating around, Solanium comes at the forefront, which occupies the Solana ecosystem. The platform is designed to act as an all-in-one solution for Solana, including an integrated wallet, DEX and transaction management, with support to all Solana wallets. What's great about this technology is that users do not have to leave the platform to see token balances, send or receive tokens or manage token accounts. Those who are well versed with the workings of Solana can easily manage their wallet through their wallet provider, and any changes will directly be reflected on the platform.

The platform has its native token called SLIM tokens, which have a maximum lock time of 1 year. By locking SLIM tokens in the staking contract, the user will receive an xSLIM balance which is based on the number of SLIM tokens locked and the time left before the tokens unlock. xSLIM token qualifies the user for fee distribution, voting rights and exclusive or early pool access.

The platform's core function will be Solanium Pools, where anyone with a Solana wallet can create a pool to distribute an SPL token. Users can create their pool with the click of a button. The Solanium team will be in charge of the front-end and have the authority to filter or feature certain pools. There would be the first phase of the governance, which will amalgamate the centralized solution and blockchain voting. There will also be a centralized app where users can sign with their wallets and vote. The votes will be saved in the database of the application.

In the next phase will be launching a custom GUI for the Serum DEX. Presently, there are many hosted front-ends available to trade on Serum. Still, Solanium will provide a custom Serum GUI, created from scratch which will support several key features like customised grid, transaction manager, rich data display fetched from the Serum API and partners, apart from being responsive and dynamic.

