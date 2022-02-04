Manipal Hospitals Dwarka- Committed To Close The Care Gap In Cancer

Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi, amongst the leading premier hospitals of the country, boasts of an integrated and comprehensive cancer care centre. It has brought about defining improvement in healthcare in the north region. On World Cancer Day, some leading doctors of the speciality of cancer share their views on awareness and advancements in the speciality with Outlook.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Cancer Specialist

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Cancer Specialist, has vast experience in Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery. He believes in precision surgery and pushing the limits to explore possibilities of cure for complex abdominal cancers.

The theme of World Cancer Day, for next 3 years (2022 to 2024) is 'Close the Care Gap'. The gap in cancer care can be summarised by three ‘A’s- availability, accessibility and affordability. For me the fourth and the biggest A is lack of Awareness. In our country, we have to work at grass root level, in creating cancer awareness, because most of the patients are not aware of the early, danger signs of cancer.

Manipal Hospital is a comprehensive cancer centre where all the modalities for cancer treatment are available under one roof, so that patient is diagnosed correctly, staged correctly and treated correctly. Everything, the outcome & survival, depends on the correct diagnosis and the staging. The treatment differs from patient-to-patient, so it has to be personalised. Today, from radical surgery, we have moved many steps ahead. Now, organ preservation and function preservation is a priority, preservation of the rectum, sexual function, voice, preservation of breast, fertility etc., offers quality of life and functionality, which are important but unaddressed issues in India.

Robotic surgery has added new dimension to surgery, where the vision is magnified with usage of 3D image for depth perception & high precision. The Manipal Cancer centre has the Da Vinci robotic system from day one. Function preservation and precision surgery is better with the Robotic system especially in difficult inaccessible areas.

There has been many advancements in cancer treatment. Stage 4 cancer does not mean end of the world. We are aiming for cure even for stage four cancers. Treatment options like HIPEC (Hyper-thermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) and PIPAC (Pressurized Intra Peritoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy) are available for difficult-to-treat advanced recurrent recurrent/ stage 4 peritoneal cancers. All state-of-art, cutting edge, high-end treatment options are available and is routinely done at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, Delhi.

Our aim is not only cancer treatment, but to bring back the patient to near normal life, and aim for 90- 95 percent recovery. We follow ERAS principle, “Enhanced Recovery After Surgery“ for quick recovery of patients. Rehabilitation is an important aspect. At Manipal, we have a very good holistic team of pain specialist, dieticians, physiotherapy, psychologist and others, which help in recovery at the earliest.

We are also working on high-edge cutting work. We regularly do TBM, Tumour Board Meetings where the cancer providers, viz., surgical, medical, radiation, nuclear medicine, onco-pathologist, radiologist, sit together, discuss, re-discuss and plan the best & personalized treatment option for the patient because cancer is not just a disease and cancer treatment is a fight for the patient, for the family. So many things, hi-tech advancements are coming up and this coming decade will be a game changer in cancer treatment.

"From the day I have become a cancer surgeon, my only aim is to spread awareness which hinders a probable or definite cancer patient in getting the available treatment, which is something we tend to ignore. We need to be “CANCER AWARE”.

Dr. Anusheel Munshi, HOD and Consultant-Radiation Oncology at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka

Dr. Anusheel Munshi is HOD and Consultant-Radiation Oncology at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi. He is acknowledged for his brilliant skills in the most advanced and precise techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, Stereotactic Treatments, 4D treatments, etc. He has experience in Radiotherapy specialty for the last 20 years.

This year, the World Cancer Day theme is 'Close the Care Gap'. This theme needs to be executed on several fronts beginning with fundamental issues like illiteracy and poverty. My message is that every member of society including, the media, support groups, the medical fraternity, and other stakeholders, can play a significant role in achieving this aim. We can do this by drawing attention to the hazards of many lifestyle habits, such as smoking or taking tobacco which is a giant killer, besides obesity and lifestyle. Almost 50 percent of people who use tobacco succumb to it. The least we could do is spread knowledge about the ills of chewable tobacco and smoked tobacco, particularly in the poorest sections of society. The most typical cancers that we come across as Oncologists are those of the head and neck, lung, gastrointestinal, food pipe, and most of such patients have been smokers,. Further, almost 25 percent of Indian adult men are smokers. An anti-tobacco drive will also be a significant move towards lessening the burden and bridging this gap between the haves and the have not’s.

Most cancers require surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. All the three treatment modalities come with high cost and some toxicity. This has the potential to affect the quality of life of patients, although modern treatment techniques have mitigated side effects to a large extent.

At Manipal Hospital, Delhi, there is state of the art tele therapy and brachytherapy system. This includes a Linear Accelerator capable of delivering stereotactic radiosurgeries, IGRT, IMRT and 4 dimensional treatments (to take care of respiratory movement of tumour). Further, to mark the World Cancer Day, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka has launched a month-long significant discount for patients undergoing radiation therapy. This is a small gesture to create awareness to make cancer care more comprehensive and accessible.

When the Covid pandemic started, the radiation community in India and worldwide brought in some new guidelines where an equivalent dose could be delivered in a lesser number of fractions. This was done to reduce the visits of the patients to the hospitals and consequently reduce their exposure to the virus. This has been of immense help to the patients.

From a radiation oncologist's perspective, the gap in care is also about the asymmetric spread of about 750 tele machines and 550 oncology centers in India. This is one major hindrance that needs to be focused on and worked on by think tanks to bridge cancer cures across the country. Our initiative should be to remain proactive at multiple levels: personally, as an Oncologist, as hospital teams, and finally, as a society to spread the message about cancer prevention and cure.

Dr Shubham Jain, HOD and Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka Dr Shubham Jain, HOD and Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi finds the advancements made in treating cancer the most fascinating aspect of this speciality. In a young career, he has covered much ground with his talent as a surgeon and shares his views on cancer awareness.

In Oncology for treatment of any cancer, we predominantly offer three modalities of treatment - surgical, medical and the radiation. These three modalities are integrated and are not in isolation, for the patient’s benefit. If it’s an early cancer, surgery is offered to that patient as the mainstay of the treatment and the patient may get cured, without the need for other modalities. In preventive therapy, chemotherapy and radiation have no role to play, while surgery is the only modality as prevention. Also, there are advancements in medical oncology with targeted and precision treatment, and radiation therapy with more precise radiation delivery modalities. Therefore, tumour boards are part of any cancer centre now where an independent oncologist in discussion with the rest of the oncology division, sequence the cancer treatment plan for patients’ personalised treatment.

My opinion is that for any solid cancer, surgery remains the mainstay of the treatment. The medical or radiation therapies help in reducing the tumour burden so that it makes the surgery easier. Personally, I prefer operating breast cancers and thoracic cancers which occur in the chest area where other critical organs like the lungs, the food pipe and other structures are situated.

Closing the Care gap, is the theme of World Cancer Day. The problem in India is its huge population that access to healthcare is not equitable. The treatment modalities and their costs are unfortunately so expensive that it acts as a deterrent making treatment inaccessible. There is a need to understand the need for awareness and recognition of this gap and start working on it for getting a more equitable distribution of cancer care.

Covid has strengthened our telemedicine platform tremendously so those who have no access to healthcare are now more open to teleconsultations or telemedicine and get their tests done at their native towns and then consulting with the doctor, thereby by, contributing to closing the gap. Anybody, who is treated for cancer serve as brand ambassadors, should come forward to spread the good word. My advice to people is that do not go with the myths that are floating around about cancer disease, consult with your doctor.

