Mandeep Arora Has Expanded UBON To The Bountiful Continent Of Africa

Why do some business ideas succeed and others don't? Of course, it's the product and service. But don't you think that the brainchild behind that business idea is the main reason for its success? One such person who is taking his brand to different corners of the world is Mandeep Arora. He is the founder of the prominent brand UBON.



While this consumer electronics brand has already marked its presence with over 250+ distributors in 3000 cities and town of the country, now Mandeep Arora has expanded its boundaries to Africa. He took to Instagram to share this wonderful news. The businessman posted a reel featuring UBON's stall in Kenya and the brand being promoted by its people. Taking to the caption, he wrote, "This time for Africa, with the blessings of almighty, UBON makes waves in Kenya now 🇮🇳🇿🇦"



This electronic brand was founded by Mandeep's father, and now he is taking this family business to new heights. He couldn't stop gushing about the extended UBON market to Kenya and said, "It's a moment of utter delight that we could expand our empire to a foreign country. UBON was born in 1999 as a wholesale store selling earphones in Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market, and now it has marked its foray into the African market. I'm happy beyond words."



But why did Mandeep Arora choose Africa? He could have chosen any other market in the world. To which he replied, "The continent has always attracted me for its bountiful atmosphere and genuine people. Moreover, the market for consumer electronics has been speeding up there now, and it was a great time to expand to Kenya and offer its people the best."



Besides UBON, Mandeep Arora is also the founder and director of Vingajoy. With his excellent business skills and powerful vision, he has propelled companies to new heights. Seeing his preeminence in ruling the music accessories world with his brand, he was awarded ‘Inspiring Leaders’ and ‘Promising Brand’ by the Economic Times. He was also awarded ‘Trend-Setter Mobile Accessories’ and ‘Leading Gadget Accessories Brand of the year 2021’ by Mobility India.

Starting from a small shop in Delhi, Mandeep Arora's UBON is all set in motion to show the world that they are born to be free! We hope that he keeps growing to countries one after another with his firm.