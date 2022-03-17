Make Your Startup Reach New Heights With Techbooze Consultancy 

The business world is seeing lot of startups emerging creating a recuss in the market. A lot of hardwork and brainstorming goes into making a startup successful, you need to have a good plan, a few unique selling points, you need to stay updated about your industry, and most importantly you need to maintain a work-life balance. Sometimes doing all this stuff and finding funds for your startup can together be a heck of a task, that is when Techbooze Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. comes into the picture.

Subhashis Kar, the founder of Techbooze Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd, launched the consultancy to help startups in their initial stages when they need some guidance and assistance. The consultancy aims to provide professional services to startups. They provide various services like helping your enterprise find proper funding, they assist you in gaining better knowledge about your industry, they also help you with making proper business plans so that your startup can make a name in the market.

Techbooze also helps in building business strategies that lead to business growth. They also support brands in finding funding opportunities. Recently they supported Ynsect, Compass, and Curefit to fund $150 million, $225 million, and $50 million recently. With their constant hardwork, companies valuation has reached 1.56 billion USD. The company aims to help startups by bringing international investors to the Indian market. Initially, the company was just operating in India, but today they have expanded services in 53 countries.

Talking about the company’s vision and mission the founder gave his point of view and said, “Here at Techbooze, we treat your companies like our own, hence we try to come up with the best business and financial plans and solutions. We have highly skilled and experienced consultants who give unbiased perspectives and assist your organization in targeting the market and tackling the competition. We started providing our services in India but today we have been successful in reaching and helping international startups who are looking for funding and business plans. “

Finding funds is extremely important and Techbooze Consultancy have proved their capabilities by successfully bringing funding for over 150 startups from more than 53 countries with approximately 3 Billion USD. With their expertise in the industry every day they are trying to help startups into a big giant venture. If you are also looking for funds, then Techbooze Consultancy is the right place for you!