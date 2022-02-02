Mainak Dhar’s New Launch Is All About Leadership And Mentoring

Author Mainak Dhar’s new launch ‘Leadership in 100 words’ talks about leadership.The book is published by Bloomsbury India. Leadership in 100 Words is inspired by a series of Dhar’s LinkedIn posts (#leadershipin100words). These were sparked by conversations that author was having with people he was mentoring, which made him realise that while he had been blessed with many great mentors throughout his career, many others did not have access to mentors to help and guide them in life and career choices. These posts sought to address common questions people have about careers, through simple, straightforward advice- one hundred words at a time.

While explaining how his journey has been while writing the book, Mr. Dhar said,“My #leadershipin100words posts on LinkedIn had become a great way to engage with people, respond to questions I got and more than me providing the answers, became a great way to dialog with people on common leadership and career challenges. To be honest, I hadn’t planned on a book emerging from these, but several people began asking me on LinkedIn why I didn’t pull this thinking together in the form of a book, which would give readers these thought starters in an accessible form whenever they needed advice to common challenges. That was the spark which led to the idea for the book. My publishers at Bloomsbury, who had published my last book, Brand New Start, were enthusiastic about the idea, shared in the vision behind the book and the need it was satisfying and did a fantastic job of bringing the book to life, and it was great to be able to launch the book on International Mentoring Day on January 17.”

The author shared about his book “Leadership in 100 Words does not seek to provide answers, but rather provokes thought and introspection. A good mentor does not tell you what to do, but makes you think of issues differently, to ask the right questions instead of giving you the answers. I hope that readers find thought-starters to how they may approach common career and leadership challenges through this book. I’ve tried to distil not only my personal experiences, but a lot of what I learned and observed in the many great mentors I’ve had in my life and career. There are many people out there who feel the need for mentors, but don’t have access to one, either because they don’t have broad enough networks or feel that senior leaders are not accessible to them. I hope that Leadership in 100 Words does its bit to change that status quo by making mentoring accessible to many.”

Mainak Dhar is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, with twenty-five years of experience at blue-chip multinationals. His last book, Brand New Start, won a Gold at the Non-Fiction Awards and a Bronze at the Reader’s Favorite Awards in the United States. Leadership in 100 Words is available on Amazon and other online retailers and in leading bookstores.

