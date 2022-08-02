Mahida & Sons Launch Sukoon Herbal Hair Tonic and Roghan Sukoon-e-Dimaag Thanda Tel

Products which are devoid of harsh chemical formulations and natural are much in demand owing to the changing consumer lifestyles which a plethora of factors have affected that have boosted the awareness amongst people, who beleive that natural products are good for their health and well-being. Today's health conscious generation don't want to compromise on anything that can prove to be disastrous to their well being, and consumers are getting hyper aware and go through a lot of checks before zeroing down the product which best suits them. Moreover, consumers are primarily concerned with the ingredients that are used in the products they purchase along with the technology implemented which also involves the manufacturing process. They don't want any kind of shortcomings in their products which would compromise their health.



Hair is one of the most cared about essential parts of consumers, and they are constantly on a lookout for products which are devoid of unnatural substances and prefer choosing ones which are safe, to be more precise natural or herbal. Owing to the growing demand for such hair products, leading market players are focusing on providing additive-free and GMO-free products, which has resulted in products being manufactured with all natural ingredients, such as herbal hair oils and tonics. The global essential oil market is already on a rise, which will boost the demand for herbal oil in coming years. India is one of the biggest manufacturers of herbal hair oils as the land is rich in culture has deep knowledge about this space.



Amongst the many such herbal oil manufacturers is Mahida & Sons, which have come up with many herbal products which have received rave reviews from the consumers who have used some of their products like Sukoon Herbal Hair Tonic and Roghan Sukoon-e-Dimaag Thanda Tel which have received positive responses owing to their exceptional nature which has proved to be beneficial for its users. Out of the two, the former is known to keep the scalp cool and boost hair regrowth. Furthermore, it improves blood circulation and also prevents hair fall and thinning along with premature greying, baldness and dandruff. It is prepared from 9 proven & time tested Indian herbs in its purest form and has no side effects.



Roghan Sukoon-e-Dimaag Thanda Tel on the other hand is useful in stress, tension, headache, sleeplessness, premature and hair fall. It comprises of various natural ingredients like Brahmi, Balchad, Kapur Kachli, Amla, Tej Pati, Gulab, Pudina, Ajwain Sat, Kapoor, Kalonji Oil, Nilgiri Oil and Til Oil which make it an ideal product to treat various hair issues along with other benefits. The company is constantly working on improving its product range as the demand is on a constant growth and consumers are repeatedly purchasing their products owing to their stupendous benefits.

