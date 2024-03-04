The ED initiated its investigation based on FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police. Subsequently, other FIRs registered by the Vishakhapatnam Police and other states were also included in the investigation. The ED's investigation into Mahadev Online Book revealed large-scale hawala operations aimed at siphoning off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts.



Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

