Magnesium Breakthrough Reviews (BiOptimizers) Quality Magnesium Mineral Supplement?

Magnesium is one of the essential ingredients your body needs to function correctly. Although you may not need magnesium in high quantities, a mineral deficiency could have some severe effects.

First, you could lose your appetite and experience nausea, weakness, vomiting, and fatigue. You will experience tingling, numbness, cramps, and muscle contractions as the deficiency worsen. Other adverse effects include seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, personality changes, and coronary spasms.

On the other hand, sufficient magnesium in your body helps in muscle building, chronic pain relief, chronic stress relief, and immune system fortification.

While you will find several magnesium supplements on the market, several of these products do not provide maximum health benefits. It is for this reason that the Magnesium Breakthrough supplement emerged. This product is a complete magnesium supplement that reverses magnesium deficiency. Our article will consider this product and its magnesium supplementation capabilities.

What Is Magnesium Breakthrough?

Magnesium Breakthrough is a product of BiOptimizers, a reputable brand in the health and wellness industry. Its founder, Wade Lightheart, fueled by his mission and passion, decided to launch this brand. Wade thought it wise to help others optimize their health because he had previously seen his 23-year-old sister die from cancer. Born from a painful experience, this brand has produced supplements that boost the immune system and the body's natural processes.

Like Wade, Matt Gallant, the CEO of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement, decided to help his best friend to shed 191lbs in under two months. As Matt watched his friend's life transform, he became more confident that he could help many people worldwide enjoy these benefits. Wade and Matt, both trainers, worked with several pro athletes seeking enhanced recovery for years. The duo also worked with other high performers that wanted to remain fit while obtaining other health benefits.

Matt and Wade spent up to ten years in the gym trying to understand what people wanted. In 2004, the duo struck a partnership that thrived on helping people to improve their overall body health by using their outstanding magnesium supplement. Since then, the brand has produced several products to improve the digestive process via fitness programs and organic, plant-derived proteins.

Features

Magnesium Breakthrough has the best, most natural ingredients in its formulation. You will find ingredients like magnesium citrate, complex magnesium taurate, magnesium malate, magnesium orotate, and other magnesium supplementation products. Another exciting feature of this Magnesium Breakthrough supplement is the free shipping you can enjoy. You will get your orders for free when you buy up to $90 or more within the United States. People in Canada must buy up to $150 to qualify for the free shipping feature, while international buyers must purchase up to $200 or more of the product.

BiOptimizers also offers a free bonus gift when you buy products up to $400 or more. Interestingly, the brand also offers discounts when subscribing to one of its bundle options. You can also enjoy a one-year money-back guarantee when you buy magnesium supplements from this brand. Thus, you can always return your products for a full refund if you do not like the effects on your health. The brand, however, does not give refunds for shipping and handling costs. BiOptimizers subtracts the shipping and handling cost and sends the remainder back to your account.

The product has a certificate of analysis (COA) to prove its legitimacy and safety. Each cap of Magnesium Breakthrough is 4 inches tall and weighs 3.05 ounces. Also, each product container contains a month's supplement supply (60 capsules). Thus, you will derive maximum satisfaction from consuming these Magnesium Breakthrough capsules.

Pros

Made in the U.S

GMP-certified

Most bioavailable form of magnesium in exactly the right ratio

Excellent supplement for healthy, overweight individuals

Complete magnesium complex

Reduces blood pressure

Free shipping

Con

No trial pack

Ingredients Used in Magnesium Breakthrough

You will find several forms of magnesium when looking for the best magnesium supplementation to help with your magnesium deficiency. The brand provides the ingredients used in the product container. Here are some ingredients used for this Magnesium Breakthrough supplement:

Magnesium Citrate

You can find Magnesium citrate naturally in your body. Your body needs magnesium citrate for several activities, including muscle building and nerve function. Furthermore, magnesium citrate curbs obesity and manages arterial stiffness.

Magnesium Malate

According to the brand, magnesium malate is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium available in nature. Thus, Magnesium Breakthrough uses this mineral to help with chronic pain, migraines, and depression.

Magnesium Chelate

Magnesium chelate is another essential mineral to keep your body at optimal levels. The amino acids in this mineral usually chelate to offer several health benefits. Specifically, magnesium chelate helps to regulate vital health functions and boost recovery and muscle building in your body.

Magnesium Bisglycinate

Magnesium bisglycinate, as contained in this supplement, is one of the forms of magnesium that help against indigestion, stomach acid indigestion, and heartburn. Hence, the mineral helps your body to eliminate excess stomach acid.

Magnesium Sucrosomial

Magnesium sucrosomial is one of the seven forms of magnesium that plays a crucial role in skeletal development and bone health. This bioavailable form of Magnesium Breakthrough acts as a support to your immune system and helps your body to produce energy efficiently.

Magnesium Taurate

Magnesium taurate, when consumed in small quantities, helps with your heart function. This form of Magnesium Breakthrough attaches to one taurine molecule. Hence, this bioavailable form helped arterial stiffness and other heart conditions.

Magnesium Orotate

Magnesium combines with orotic acid to form magnesium orotate. This mineral enhances your body's overall performance and has the potential to improve your heart function. Hence, several athletes tend to take this type of magnesium specially formulated to help their heart function.

Magnesium Breakthrough, in addition to its seven forms of magnesium, checks each batch of its products to ensure it does not contain harmful substances like Lead, Arsenic, Mercury, and fluoride. The product contains only magnesium complex minerals with vitamin B6, Humic/fulvic, manganese, monoatomic magnesium and others.

Why Do You Need This Supplement?

It may not seem like it, but magnesium is an essential mineral. The mineral plays a role in bone health, stress levels, and sleep issues. Interestingly, magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in your body.

This mineral helps your body to carry out several enzymatic functions. Also, the mineral is your body's topmost shield against stress. Optimum levels of magnesium in your body mean a better stress response. Additionally, excellent mineral levels could alleviate chronic pain and improve bone health. When your body continually lacks the correct dose of magnesium, you will struggle with good sleep quality. You will also find basic processes like metabolism, digestion, energy, and more taxing.

Doctors and nutritionists use magnesium supplements to treat depression symptoms, heartburns, pregnancy complications, and some types of irregular heartbeat. Additionally, medical personnel uses magnesium supplementation products to act as brain supplements and relieve stress levels in their patients. But how do you know if your body lacks the proper amounts of magnesium?

Signs and Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

To monitor your body's magnesium levels, you must pay attention to several signs and symptoms.

You will often feel weak and may even experience headaches or migraines

Low magnesium levels also come with a feeling of exhaustion or fatigue

Additionally, you could experience stress-induced sleeplessness

A loss of appetite

Sometimes, you could also experience hypertension, depression, or vomiting

All these signs and symptoms indicate poorly absorbed magnesium. In such cases, you could meet your dietician or doctor to help you with Breakthrough Magnesium to provide your body with all the magnesium needed to bring your body to optimal levels.

Benefits of Using Magnesium Breakthrough

This supplement exposes you to over seven forms of magnesium your body needs for proper functioning. The forms of magnesium in this product help to lower stress and increase productivity. Additionally, you will enjoy reduced blood pressure. People using Magnesium Breakthrough can expect healthy weight loss since the supplement has crucial magnesium that helps treat symptoms of obesity and tiredness.

Other benefits of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough include improved cognition, attention, thinking, focus, memory function, and concentration. The magnesium supplement also helps with increased sleep quality and blood sugar levels. If you have any digestive disorders, this magnesium supplement will also help to manage the symptoms and offer a proper digestive pathway.

Conclusion: Is Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement Worth the Hype?

Magnesium Breakthrough is the only supplement that reduces disease risks at an optimum dose. Unlike other dietary supplement products, you can use Magnesium Breakthrough on an empty stomach. The brand understands how crucial magnesium is to the body. Thus, Magnesium Breakthrough has included all seven forms of magnesium in its product. Hence, you will notice not only metabolic improvements but also enjoy other benefits in your body. If you need a natural sleep aid with no additives and the best benefits, Magnesium Breakthrough is the right supplement you must consider.

