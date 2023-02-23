Magnesium Breakthrough Review (2023): Does BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Work? Exposed Hidden Dangers

Stress is responsible for a lot of illnesses, and contrary to what people believe, it does not enter the body out of thin air. A person becomes stressed when there is a deficiency of Magnesium in the body. In fact, Magnesium deficiency is responsible for a lot of problems such as sleeplessness and cardiovascular problems, to name a few. More than 80% of the American population is stressed, and chronic stress has been identified as one of the main reasons for death. People focus on solutions, such as meditation, vacation and spa to beat stress but eliminating magnesium deficiency is one of the main things that is known to help.

About Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough is manufactured by BiOptimizers, a company founded by Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant. The company works with “5 World-Class Formulators” so that they can create the best formulas. It has partnered with Burch University, Sarajevo, to create a probiotics lab in Bosnia to work on creating probiotics. They also work with the best enzyme scientists and the best Chinese herbal physicians.

Magnesium Breakthrough has been manufactured to treat stress by attacking its root cause. The product is backed with studies conducted by Harvard and Yale University, to name a few. The company’s homepage has all the links giving details of the studies.

Ingredients of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

The supplement contains 7 forms of Magnesium, all necessary for a healthy inflammation and stress-free life. These are listed below:

Magnesium Chelate – Magnesium Chelate is essential for building muscles, their recovery, and good condition.

Magnesium Citrate – Magnesium Citrate helps fight obesity. This form of Magnesium has proven to help in arterial stiffness that is found in overweight people.

Magnesium Bisglycinate – This form of Magnesium helps treat heartburn, upset stomach, excessive stomach acid, and the indigestion caused because of it.

Magnesium Malate – This is believed to be a bioavailable form of the mineral found in tart fruits. It helps with depression, pain, and migraines.

Magnesium Aspartate – Magnesium Aspartate helps maintain the acid-alkali balance in the body and the cardiac rhythms. It also helps the brain-muscle connection. This form of Magnesium also helps metabolize micronutrients.

Magnesium Taurate – This ingredient is good for the heart.

Magnesium Orotate – It helps in metabolic improvement and athletes prefer using it for quick muscle recovery, good performance, and energy.

Rice – Rice flour is used as a carrier to ensure that the ingredients are properly absorbed.

Find Out More On BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough By Visiting The Official Website

How Does Magnesium Breakthrough Work?

The Magnesium in Magnesium Breakthrough gets absorbed in the body and starts calming down the user. It prevents stress and promotes relaxation. In fact, the ingredients in the product are responsible for more than 500 biochemical reactions. Deficiency of Magnesium causes sleeplessness, slowed metabolism, pain, low energy, and more. When a person is stressed, the mineral level starts decreasing and begins affecting digestion and memory, to name a few. It causes depression, anxiety, insomnia, and headache. With the advent of stress, there is an increase in the stress hormone cortisol and abdominal fat. Magnesium attacks the root cause of all these problems, which is stress and helps improve brain function. It reduces anxiety and eases depression—the different forms of Magnesium in the product work in different ways to fight magnesium deficiency.

Relation between Stress and Magnesium

Studies conducted show that there is a direct link between anxiety, stress, and magnesium deficiency. It is also responsible for fat, as a Yale study proves. In women, who are otherwise slender, the fat gets deposited in the abdomen and their stress cortisol levels are also high. Women with high abdominal fat are prone to mood swings and have greater stress. Greater stress means higher cortisol reactivity and this, in turn, results in more abdominal fat. It is a vicious never-ending circle.

Benefits of Magnesium Breakthrough

Here are the benefits of Magnesium Breakthrough –

Improved Heart Health – The body needs sufficient quantities of Magnesium for good heart health. The deficiency of the mineral, Magnesium, enhances inflammation, constriction of blood vessels, stress, and blood clot, which trigger cardiovascular diseases. When the amount of Magnesium in the body is in balance, all these problems are resolved, thereby reducing the risk to life.

Improved Relaxation – Sufficient quantity of Magnesium reduces stress in the body, and when taken with B6, it has been found to be more helpful than Magnesium alone.

Improves Metabolism and Insulin Function – Magnesium is essential for better functioning of insulin. Diabetics who suffer from insulin resistance are known to have Magnesium deficiency. Even when blood glucose levels are in control, the supplement is essential to maintain healthy Magnesium levels.

Improved Muscle Recovery and Performance – It helps improve the efficiency of glucose metabolism. It also decreases muscle damage and improves muscle recovery.

Improved Sleep Quality – Balanced Magnesium levels in the body improve serum melatonin levels, which improves sleep.

Improves Bone Strength – Magnesium is essential for bone strength. Its deficiency can lead to osteoporosis.

Improves Blood Pressure – Magnesium deficiency can cause fluctuating blood pressure. A sufficient quantity of Magnesium, among other things, decreases inflammation and helps normalize blood pressure levels.

Improves Immunity – Decreased Magnesium levels cause inflammation and decrease immunity, which can result in several diseases.

Improves Mental Health and Cognitive Function – Intake of Magnesium improves cognitive function and enhances mood.

Improves Metabolism – Vitamin D is as essential for good bone health as Magnesium is. The nutrient helps activate Vitamin D, which improves bone strength. However, if there is an excess of vitamin D3, it can lead to a deficiency in Magnesium, resulting in calcium deposits.

Read what customers have to say about BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough on its official website

Side Effects of Magnesium Breakthrough

If taken in the recommended dosage, there are no side effects. However, exceeding the dosage can result in diarrhea and stomach upset.

Magnesium Breakthrough - How To Take It?

The supplement is to be taken on an empty stomach, either early morning or before bedtime. Taking it in the morning helps calm down the person in just half an hour by soothing the nervous system. Taking it at night helps the user have undisturbed sleep.

Price

Price of Magnesium Breakthrough

5 bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough are available for a price of $32 per bottle + Shipping is free within the US and Canada.

3 bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough are available for a price of $33 per bottle + Shipping is free within the US.

1 bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough is available for a price of $40. Shipping is charged on this pack.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The manufacturer offers a 365 day money-back guarantee if the user is dissatisfied with the results. This guarantee is unconditional for 1 whole year. The user has to inform the manufacturer of their dissatisfaction and the company will refund the entire amount minus the shipping.

Pros of Magnesium Breakthrough

Decreases stress and promotes calmness

Improves mood

Soothes the nervous system

Improves sleep cycle

Improves the process of muscle recovery after exercise

Reduces inflammation, migraines, headaches and insulin sensitivity

1 year money-back guarantee

Cons of Magnesium Breakthrough

Available for purchase only on the official website of the manufacturer

Should be taken with physician’s recommendation in case of pregnant women or people under medication

Not for people below 18 years

FAQs

How should the supplement be taken for improved sleep?

For improved sleep, Magnesium Breakthrough should be taken an hour before bedtime.

How does Magnesium Breakthrough help with stress?

Magnesium Breakthrough is a Magnesium supplement with 7 forms of Magnesium. It removes Magnesium deficiency from the body, which is the main cause of stress.

What is the per day recommended dose of Magnesium for men and women?

A man needs -400mg/day and women need -310mg/day, which is usually not available from food. Therefore, it is essential to take a Magnesium supplement so that there is no deficiency of the mineral in the body.

What is the natural source of Magnesium?

Dark chocolate, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, and avocado are rich sources of Magnesium.

What are the side effects of Magnesium Breakthrough?

Taking the recommended dosage of Magnesium Breakthrough will have no side effects. However, excess Magnesium in the body leads to diarrhea and an upset stomach.

Is this product safe for children?

No. This product is not to be taken by people below 18 years.

How many capsules are in a bottle?

Each bottle has 60 capsules.

Conclusion on BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough is a supplement manufactured by BiOptimizers that promises to reduce stress, inflammation and promote fat loss, while improving energy. All these problems are caused due to Magnesium deficiency. Magnesium Breakthrough contains 7 different forms of Magnesium, essential for optimal health. While the nutrient is available in foods naturally, people do not get sufficient quantities from food, which is why it is necessary to take the supplement so that the body has sufficient Magnesium.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.