Madhya Pradesh To Become A 550 Billion Dollar Economy By 2026 - Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The government is ready with the roadmap to make Madhya Pradesh a 550 billion dollar economy by 2026”- Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh at Mumbai on 10th November 2022.

The government of Madhya Pradesh along with MP Industrial Development Corporation and CII organised the Roadshow in Mumbai to invite investors for the Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal on 11th and 12th January 2023.

The CM highlighted, “Madhya Pradesh has all the infrastructure and policies in place which makes it the ideal destination for industries to come and setup base, availability of skilled and semi-skilled labour, continuous power supply, land bank and well built road connectivity will help the businesses to thrive in the state.”

The CM also highlighted, “the state is the upcoming hub for the pharmaceutical companies, the state has already sanctioned approval for 15 companies to come and set up bulk drugs unit and approvals for 15 more companies is in the pipeline.”

He also spoke about “ with the help of government of Singapore, the state has developed a global skills park which will train the future labourers with the skills that is up to date as per the requirements of the businesses.”

Mr Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh emphasised, “the state has spend Rs 15 billion so far in the development of infrastructure which is conducive to the development of the state.”

Mr Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hon’ble Minister for Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pardesh, focussed on “Madhya Pradesh provides the perfect investment ecosystem across various sectors.”