Madhav Sharma Launches ‘My Cricket Story’ To Unite Cricket Lovers

Madhav Sharma, an experienced Cricket Journalist, who is also among the first few Cricket Journalists to be verified by Twitter is busy with his dream of building an unbiased platform for Cricket Lovers coming from all walks of life. They can be people who are well versed with Cricket technicalities or just ignorant of it. The only criteria here is the immense passion and love they have for the game. He named the community platform ‘My Cricket Story’.

The idea sprouted from the immense response and engagement of people on @HashTagCricket by Madhav Sharma on Twitter. He found the enthusiasm and zeal of Indians for the game. When he closely analysed, to his surprise he realised that this passion and engagement comes not just from players or experts, but from very ordinary people or the literal laymen irrespective of gender, class, caste, economic status etc…

Madhav Sharma has over 32k followers and the response his cricket statements receive is huge. He is the founder of the popular cricket website in India- thecricketlounge.com which operates in English and its Hindi medium is also available on cricketsamachar.com. His vision for My Cricket Story emanates from the fact that there are around 100 cricket analysts in the world on TV, Newspapers, digital media etc.. while there are crores of cricket fans.

Madhav Sharma felt the need for creating an unbiased platform where any cricket lovers, even though they are not experts, can come and share their Cricket stories which the whole world can hear. Madhav Sharma understood that even a roadside vendor selling teas has beautiful memories related to Cricket and he wants to spread it and reach everyone’s stories to every nook and corner where there’s a cricket lover. And Madhav Sharma named the platform wisely-My Cricket Story.

He laid the cornerstone of the initiative by starting an Instagram page for My Cricket Story and the response to the very first video itself was so overwhelming that the trend followed for the next videos that followed. The first video received over 50,000 impressions and 20,000 views. This huge response motivated Madhav Sharma to increase the intensity and volume of videos sharing Cricket stories by different people.

My Cricket Story is now available on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn where the community is now in the building process. Madhav Sharma has designed it in a way that one story at a time would be shared to add to the excitement and vigour for Cricket all across the nation. India has this special craze and love for Cricket. Experts were highly impressed by the first few stories which were shared by laymen not professional or have great expertise in Cricket. This inspired Madhav Sharma to pull up his socks and work for his aspiration of building My Cricket Story.

A nation which unites irrespective of the hatred and issues they have for each other and whistles together after each run scored and celebrates together after every match the Indian team wins is a spirit. And that’s the spirit of this game-Cricket. People cry when India loses. It’s all about the spirit of the game. This game has such a uniting and team building aura which makes it special, and that’s why memories are woven around it and cherished forever. This is why people are nonchalant when the topic is Cricket. Madhav Sharma hence wants these stories not to be forgotten and not to be deafened but he wants it to be heard aloud by themselves who own it to the world.



