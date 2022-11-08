LUNC Price Prediction - Why LUNA Classic Will Drop As These Cryptos Pump 10x Faster

Crypto markets have been in a slump since November 2021, when they hit their chart-topping levels. Perhaps you think this is a good opportunity because you can get crypto at low prices, and just like in classical trading, you can buy low and sell high.



On that note, we're going to look at LUNA Classic and see if it's a good investment. Also, we'll check out a bunch of top cryptos, including Dash 2 Trade , Calvaria, IMPT , and Tamadoge , to see if they're better than LUNA Classic.

LUNA Classic Price Prediction

LUNA Classic's price growth hasn't been great. It hit the ceiling in May 2022 but wasn't able to sustain it. Now let's look at what crypto experts predicted about its price.



This year, DigitalCoinPrice predicted the LUNC crypto price would be $0.000302, next year $0.000482, and $0.000626 in 2024.



According to CoinArbitrageBot, LUNA Classic's price could reach $0.002636 this year and then move to $0.004692 next year. According to the site, LUNC could be worth $0.007592 in 2024 and then $0.01228 in 2025.



Other Best Cryptos with Better Value

Experts don't think LUNA Classic will fly, but these cryptos are booming on the crypto market. So let's take a look at them.



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - A Crypto with a Ton of Cool Features

2. Calvaria (RIA) - The Best Cryptocurrency for P2E Gaming

3. IMPT - Eco-friendly Coin of the Year

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) - The Perfect Meme Coin to Buy

5. Crypto Snack (SNACK) - An IGaming Project that's Growing Fast



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an ecosystem that offers a multitude of useful features and tools aimed at making your trading easier and more successful. In recent years, robust analysis tools are needed more than ever, such as Dash 2 Trade, as crypto markets have boomed.



With more features on the way, the Dash 2 Trade whitepaper says that when it launches in Q1 2023, it'll have the following features:



● Trading signals for buy and sell opportunities

● Social sentiment metrics and on-chain analysis

● Tools for building strategies and social trading

● Access to cryptocurrency presales

● Exchange listing alerts for new cryptocurrencies



You'll be able to access them through Dash 2 Trade's subscription system. Although there's a free version with a limited set of tools, you have to subscribe to either the Starter Tier or Premium Tier to get the whole range.



With 400 D2T a month, you'll get access to social channels, automation tools, strategy-building tools, and more in the Starter Tier. For 1000 D2T per month, the Premium Tier gives you all the tools, including on-chain data, whale wallet alerts, and professional-grade market indicators.



2. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new blockchain gaming platform that features non-fungible token (NFT) cards as part of its gaming experience. In the game, players are immersed in an afterlife setting, where you can buy NFTs that represent characters with different abilities to build strategies around. Getting rewarded means winning games and competing for the best.



Calvaria is available for free, which makes it different from other P2E games. Although there's a paid version, you don't have to commit before playing. The game is available on Android and iOS as well, making it accessible to players worldwide.



3. IMPT

IMPT is the eco-friendly cryptocurrency that's making waves due to its efforts to revolutionize carbon credits. IMPT makes carbon credits more efficient than ever by putting them on the blockchain.

So far, the carbon credit system has been opaque, only applied to businesses, and the process of trading with them has been clunky and antiquated. IMPT is integrating the Polygon blockchain in order to enable carbon credits to be traded as NFTs, and they can be traded all the time.



IMPT has now onboarded over 25,000 brands, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Samsung. Therefore, IMPT's shopping platform allows you to earn IMPT when you shop through it, so you can earn IMPT cash back rewards.



You can invest in these tokens, trade them, or redeem them for carbon credits. IMPTs can be burned for carbon credits to make them rare, and you get NFTs in return.



The IMPT is helping to solve a really serious problem, that of environmental damage, and it is sure to hit 10X soon with increasing awareness and the overwhelming response it received.



4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is the newest member of the doge family. There are many features about Tamadoge that set it apart from other meme coins, such as its Play-to-Earn (P2E) metaverse game, where you can breed pets and compete against other owners.



A total of $19 million was raised through the presale of Tamadoge, and it was all done in just eight weeks, which is really impressive for a meme coin. You can purchase Tamadoge pets in the Tama Store as NFTs with different stats, strengths, and weaknesses. You can also purchase pet food and care products with TAMA crypto.



Recently Tamadoge announced the release of a Common NFT collection, and it's hosted by OpenSea, the biggest NFT marketplace.

5. Crypto Snack (SNACK)

With so many well-known partnerships, Crypto Snack is one of the top gaming tokens to buy in 2022. It's also a top crypto with a 10x potential.



With the fastest growth in gaming tokens worldwide, Crypto Snack could take over the casino and gaming industries. Over 800 online businesses and 300 iGaming sites already use Crypto Snack, thanks to the team's relationships.

Conclusion

So this is the detailed technical analysis of LUNA Classic along with an overview of other high-performing cryptocurrencies. Crypto experts aren't optimistic about LUNA Classic's performance, so its price might stay the same. This would be a great opportunity to invest in other cryptos, such as Dash 2 Trade and Calvaria. Apart from these two cryptos, other coins like IMPT and Tamadoge are also worth trying. You'll get 10X gains from all of these tokens.

