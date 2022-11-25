LUNC Price Prediction - LUNC Looks Set To Continue To Drop As Ftx Fallout Continues

The fact that the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is still falling shows us that the whole crypto market is still feeling the consequences of the FTX collapse. The price of LUNC has dropped by 14% in the last 14 days, and it seems like this trend will continue despite the ongoing LUNC token burning. The question remains, is it now a good opportunity to invest in Tera Luna Classic, and will other cryptos like Dash 2 Trade , RobotEra , Impt.io , and Calvaria perform much better?

Terra Luna Price - Will the Drop Continue?

Binance announced a new 1.2% burn tax on LUNC tokens, which pumped the price of the coin in September by 500%. However, the recent crash of the FTX exchange has shaken the whole crypto market, leading to a drop off in the LUNC price as well. As you can see on the chart below, the green lines represent the price of the coin in September when the news about token burns was announced. However, in the middle of October through November, we can see that the price of LUNC is on a downward trajectory (red lines). In the last month, LUNC's price was down by 33%, and in the last seven days, the price went down by 11%.

LUNC Price Prediction

If we look at the LUNC price chart on Tradingview, we can see that there has not been much momentum in the last month. The LUNC Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped from 70 (purple line) at the beginning of November, reaching 30 to even 29 by the end of the month. In the last seven days, RSI has always been around 30 at the closing. This clearly indicates a surge in selling. However, if we take a look at the 200 days Moving Average (blue line), we can see that the price is going down and that it may reach the bottom soon. This could indicate that a rebound is about to happen, although, with FTX collapse, it is hard to predict when the whole market will recover.

Dash 2 Trade Is the Most Promising Crypto Project to Invest in Now

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto analytic platform that allows users to trade with crypto while providing in-depth analytics about that crypto. Over 70,000 traders have already joined this project. The platform will have a dashboard with various features and technical indicators that will provide traders with valuable data about the crypto they are investing in. The native coin of the platform is D2T token users will use to subscribe and gain access to these dashboard metrics. The token is currently on the presale stage tree, and it's going really well. If you are looking for a crypto that is currently trending, D2T will be the right choice.

RobotEra Is a New and Exciting NFT Multiverse Project

If you are looking for a promising crypto project that is linked to the gaming industry, then RobotEra is currently your best shot. This exciting NFT project is not only a play-to-earn game but a gateway to a multiverse where users can explore and rebuild a virtual planet called TARO. The plot of the game is set on a post-apocalyptic planet where human minds are transported into robots. In this game, players can make their own robots, buy land and connect with other metaverse worlds as well. The native token of the platform is TARO, and it is currently on the finishing line of its Presale 1 stage.

Impt.io Is a Green Crypto Project and Carbon Credits Marketplace

Another trending crypto project is called Impt.io, a large ecosystem of socially responsible companies that wish to reduce their carbon footprint. Impt.io is a blockchain-based carbon credits marketplace where each carbon credit is minted as NFT and recorded on a blockchain, so there is no chance of fraud or double counting. Users can trade their Carbon Credits, keep them or burn them to compensate for carbon emissions. The native token is IMPT, and the user can use this token for mining NFTs. The IMPT token is on Presale 2, so hurry up and invest now when the price is low.

Calvaria Is a Free Battle Card Game Which Can Make You a Profit

Calvaria is a new unique battle card game that comes in two versions free and play-to-earn. Both versions of Calvaria are completely the same, with the only difference being that the play-to-earn version can make you a profit. All players can, at any point, switch from the free version to play-to-earn by simply purchasing the NFT card collection. This is a great game for those who are beginners and want to learn more about crypto trading. The native coin of the game is RIA, and it is currently on presale Stage 4, which is coming to a close soon, so buy it now while it is low.

Will the Market Recover After FTX?

We can see that the crypto market has been declining ever since FTX crashed, and many coins have been on a downward trajectory ever since. Even though this crash has led to many crypto investors losing their money, it is still possible that it will recover. We have seen before that this is possible. Right now, the best would be to invest in new projects such as Dash 2 Trade , RobotEra , Impt.io , and Calvaria that are linked to other industries, like gaming or carbon credits.

These projects are great investment opportunities and will bring positive returns in 2023 if you buy them now when they are at the lowest price during the presale. While these coins are already expected to grow, investors who purchase them now will have immediate price growth in the next stages of presale and once the coins are launched.