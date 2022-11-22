LUNC Is FINISHED. Buy These Cryptos On Presale NOW

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has underperformed despite the recent market rise for relief led by assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Uniswap. On November 5, the token oddly seemed to settle before starting its fast decline, reflecting the asset's unstable price.

In general, LUNC has struggled to gain traction lately. Since the start of the crypto winter a couple of months ago, LUNC has lost millions, causing it to lose value. Several assumptions about the project and its price predictions have indicated bearish trends. Some analysts believe that the community's initial initiatives, such as pushing for a short-squeeze, have either been shelved or are no longer having an impact.

The bullish signals that were once seen have started to fade. Investors should therefore consider purchasing assets with solid fundamentals that will enable them to realize gains over the long term. The best digital assets to invest in currently are D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA. Presales for all four tokens are currently in progress, and they all stand out for having solid fundamentals.

Best Presale Alternatives to Terra Classic (LUNC)

The cryptocurrency market will continue concealing its positive perspective as LUNC falls drastically. However, investors can begin investigating other new crypto assets with a significant chance of rising despite poor market circumstances.

These tokens include:

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

RobotEra (TARO)

IMPT.io (IMPT)

Calvaria (RIA)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is one of the newest crypto projects in the cryptocurrency sector. Using Dash 2 Trade, cryptocurrency investors and traders can increase their market knowledge and earning potential. The platform was developed by Learn 2 Trade, a learning platform with more than 70,000.

The cryptocurrency market is expected to see a wave of new investors, many of whom will be trying to profit from the upcoming bull run. These investors may find Dash 2 Trade the tool they require to aid in their decision-making.

Due to the wealth of features offered by the project, it is safe to say that Dash 2 Trade is the best new coin currently available. The website provides a strategy builder, trading alerts, social and technical analysis tools, and more.

The D2T is currently on track to become yet another presale triumph following the successful conclusion of its first round of presales, which raised $2 million. There are still eight stages left in the D2T presale.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra (TARO) is an Ethereum-based platform that creates a Sandbox-like Metaverse where users can play as robots and take part in building its virtual environment. It will allow players to produce land, buildings, and other in-game goods represented and owned as NFTs. The platform is expected to have its alpha version released by the end of Q1 2023.

By visiting its website and purchasing its TARO token with either USDT or ETH. Investors can take part in the presale of this token. In the subsequent rounds of its presale, there’ll be a price increase per share.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io (IMPT) is another cryptocurrency with a good chance of appreciating over time. This presale has generated more than $5 million in just two weeks and was a fantastic investment opportunity. Climate catastrophe is one of the most significant global issues, and IMPT uses real-world examples to illustrate this point.

Unlike many new projects without a compelling reason to exist, IMPT intends to leverage blockchain technology to help organizations and individuals address climate change. By enabling users to buy carbon credits or shop for them, this project aims to achieve this. More than 10,000 retailers and brands have signed up with IMPT.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria (RIA) is a brand-new cryptocurrency concept with play-to-earn characteristics. The project's goal is to encourage the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a large scale by making a stunning battle card game based on games. By bridging the gap between the real world and cryptocurrency, the platform aims to achieve its goal. The forum will offer customers a fun game they can download and play on their smartphones. The project hopes to accomplish this. There are two games available for users to select from.

Calvaria (RIA) might be the next prominent cryptocurrency that blockchain game fans should consider purchasing. Investor interest is growing due to the intriguing possibilities this digital asset presents. The metaverse-based game, which has an afterlife theme, intends to make it easier for traders to purchase non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards. Through an in-app NFT marketplace, NFT purchases are made possible thanks to the RIA token.

The presale is going on at a booming pace, and so much has been made already. Don’t be left out of the fun, as RIA investors are set to enjoy a 50x rally in the coming months.

Final Thoughts

The cryptocurrency market is still quite bearish and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. Given the summary of LUNC, it’s advisable to avoid cryptocurrencies showing bearish signals.

It is best to buy presale tokens currently selling at low prices. When these tokens are launched officially, they have the potential to increase in price, thereby helping you accrue wealth. Four of these tokens, D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA, have been highlighted above. Secure your future by purchasing these tokens.