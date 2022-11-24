Will the recent crypto burn affect the Luna price increase, what is the Luna price prediction - will Luna or IMPT reach $0.10 before 2023 are some of the questions we'll discuss today.

Everyone who invested in Luna is wondering what will be the fate of this cryptocurrency. Will a solution be found for the survival and progress of this coin, or is it time to switch to some cryptos that offer much more, such as IMPT , RIA , TAMA, or D2T ? Let’s find out.

What is going on with Luna Classic (LUNC)?

Before the crash of the crypto market, Luna even experienced a historical high of an incredible $120, however, these negative events in the crypto market left huge consequences for this crypto. There are a large number of investors who regretted this investment, and at the same time, all those investors were striving to find a solution to this situation and to do something about the value of Luna.

As one of the solutions, the idea of Binance to help Luna in some way appeared, and this was done by Binance implementing the so-called Burn mechanism.

The main idea of the Burn mechanism is to eliminate the supply of certain coins in circulation, in such a way that a certain amount of coins will be sent to unusable wallets. With the decrease in the supply of coins, the interest, that is, the demand for them, increases, and thus the value of that coin increases.

The first burn that was carried out did have the effect of reducing the collapse that Luna experienced, however, the losses are so great that it is necessary to repeat this process a large number of times for Luna to strengthen its value.

LUNA vs IMPT

On the other hand, IMPT shows much higher growth tendencies than Luna. IMPT is new and fresh crypto, without the "burden of the past". The IMPT coin has no obligation to "get out of the problem" as Luna does, but builds its path steadily and gradually. Although relatively new, this eco-friendly and energy-efficient coin is already recording great success and is the representative of the currently largest crypto presale on the market. At this moment, the second stage of the presale phase is active, and now you can buy IMPT tokens on the most favorable terms.

The fact is that although it has not been on the market for too long, IMPT is attracting huge interest from investors, and this is supported by the fact that more than $11,265,024.674 has already been collected since the beginning of trading. And considering that everything indicates that IMPT is truly the crypto of the future and that its price is expected to increase significantly in the next few months, it is no wonder that these figures change daily in favor of IMPT. Unlike Luna, IMPT does not require "help from friends" to survive on the market but does so with its revolutionary idea.

Is there any other alternative to Luna except the IMPT coin?

Not everything is so dark on the crypto market, and this is supported by the success achieved by the TAMA coin, D2T coin, and the "freshest" RIA coin.

TAMA coin

And when crypto investors experienced the most difficult days, when a large number of people who invested in cryptocurrencies were crying over their failed investments, Tamadoge appeared and took matters into his own hands!

From the first moment it appeared, Tamadoge Universe attracted a really large number of people, primarily because of its fantastic idea and fantastic concept. However, Tamadoge did not base its success on the simple idea of providing only fun, but on a detailed concept and a detailed plan for the future. As you can see, Tamadoge is developing and improving day by day, constantly offering something new. After finishing its presale, with $19,000,000 raised in record time, Tamadoge just kept on rolling. It is constantly appearing on new crypto exchanges, and for example, at the moment, you can find TAMA coins on OKX, OKX DEX, Lbank, Coinsbit, BKEX, and many other crypto exchanges. Also, you can now buy TAMA coins directly by using your bank card or via a bank transfer, thanks to the collaboration between Tamadoge and Transak.

D2T coin

Already in the first days of its existence, the Dash 2 Trade platform gathered an enormous number of users because it is clear to everyone: this platform is here to raise our crypto activities to an even higher level!

Dash 2 Trade provided us with everything necessary for making the right decisions when it comes to cryptocurrencies - all analyses, price predictions, etc. But to get access to this information, it is necessary to own a D2T coin!

RIA coin

Are you familiar with the latest news from the crypto world? A new battle card game has arrived, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity! What makes it different, and why is so much attention paid to it? There are many reasons, and the most important of all is that an incredibly large number of crypto users have already recognized the importance of RIA coins, which we need to enjoy both this game and everything else the Calvaria ecosystem has to offer.

In just a few days of its existence, all records were broken and the RIA coin has already completed the first stage of the presale phase.

Conclusion

All in all, if you are disappointed because of your previous investment in Luna, that is, if you were damaged because of this investment, do not grieve too much, but take matters into your own hands and get out of this negative situation when you already have the opportunity to do so. Yes, thanks to the crypto burn, Luna will certainly experience a slight growth in the future, but if you want to make some more significant profits, divert your funds to cryptocurrencies that have a real chance of enabling you to do so. Whether your choice will be TAMA, IMPT, D2T or RIA, is up to you.