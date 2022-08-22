Lucky Block Price Prediction – Gate.io Exchange Listing Boosts LBLOCK

Lucky Block investors are set to increase the value of their portfolio with the announced LBLOCK listing on the Gate.io exchange. The token which already set the record as the fastest crypto to reach a billion-dollar valuation seems to be going from strength to strength. The last time the developers announced a listing on a major crypto exchange, the value of LBLOCK skyrocketed 266%. With Gate.io being the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world, we can expect the same gains this time around.

The listing is a huge boost for LBLOCK, especially if the rumors about a second listing on another major exchange in September are true. The details are still sketchy, but the combination of these two events may launch Lucky Block to the moon.

Lucky Block Price Prediction – Listing on Gate.io Set to Increase Price and Liquidity

There is no doubt that the announcement about the future listing on Gate.io will have a positive effect on LBLOCK. The Lucky Block media team is portraying this announcement as a massive win for the project, and they are completely right. The token price will receive a significant spike, although it is hard to predict just how much. As the price goes up, so will liquidity, providing another boon of the listing and the hype that comes with it. The Lucky Block team has been building suspense for several months now, launching Platinum Rollers Club NFT collection and announcing valuable prizes. This created a situation where LBLOCK is in a perfect position to spike up at even the slightest push and the news of the Gate.io listing may just trigger a huge jump.

The good news for LBLOCK investors doesn’t end there, though. There are also several other factors in play that will make them smile and make them some money in the process as well.

Lucky Block Price History

Lucky Block V1 was launched in early 2022 and immediately attracted a lot of attention from investors. The project was touted as one of the best global NFT competition platforms on the market. LBLOCK is the native token of the Lucky Block ecosystem, whose launch was followed by the Platinum Rollers Club NFT collection. It is a BEP-20 token created on Binance Smart Chain. Both offer their holders a chance to claim huge rewards.

Lucky Block V2 token was also launched in Q1 2022, as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum chain. LBLOCK V1 holders were offered a chance to exchange their tokens for the V2, but since the new token doesn’t offer the possibility of participating in a prize giveaway, not all were ready to give up that chance. Once the Ethereum bridge is finished, V1 and V2 tokens can be swapped freely. LBLOCK V1 transactions are subject to a 12% sale tax, which doesn’t exist on V2, hence the exchange ratio of 0.88:1. LBLOCK v2 is an upgrade with advanced features, including a much higher speed of up to 10,000 transactions per second and the possibility for CEX listings. It offers more utility and is more resilient to various risks.

LBLOCK V2 is currently listed on two exchanges, LBank and MEXC. Like most other cryptos, LBLOCK experienced drastic ups and downs in recent months. At one point, it reached $0.0044 on LBank. More listings, like the one on Gate.io, will help secure a more consistent pump, providing a much better investment environment.

The Upcoming Ethereum Bridge

The Ethereum bridge that will allow LBLOCK V1 and V2 to swap in both directions is currently audited by CertiK, a leading crypto security platform. This is a crucial piece of infrastructure in the Lucky Block ecosystem and it is understandable that the developers are taking every step to make sure it is absolutely safe to use.

The bridge will go online in September, coinciding with the Gate.io listing. With insider sources claiming that another major exchange listing is in the works, the possibility of a massive spike in LBLOCK price seems more credible each day.

Holders of LBLOCK V1 will still incur a 12% sale tax when swapping for V2 tokens. The swap in the opposite direction will be tax-free.

Lucky Block Price Prediction Q4 2022

The pending LBLOCK V2 listing on Gate.io will have dramatic effects on both value and liquidity. When the token was listed on the MEXC Global exchange in July, the price went from $0.0008 to $0.004395 almost overnight. The Gate.io listing, announced for September, coupled with another rumored listing yet to be officially announced, could very well see LBLOCK Q4 2022 price move from the current $0.002 to $0.0045 trading block to the $0.0045 to $0.007 category. This is an important barrier, as the token would be in that range for the first time since May. Even if LBLOCK does not breach the $0.0045 line, it can be expected to make some strong gains by the end of 2022.

Lucky Block Price Prediction 2023

As the effects of the 2022 crypto crash subside, 2023 could be a year when the market experiences a full recovery. Lucky Block will be in a great position to fully exploit the return of business as usual in the crypto world. With listings on LBank, Uniswap, MEXC Global, Gate.io, plus one more on an undisclosed platform, and the Ethereum bridge complete, LBLOCK will have an excellent chance of a sustained bull run in 2023. With a total crypto market cap back over $1 trillion, the signs of recovery are clear and investors are coming back to cryptocurrencies.

Lucky Block Price Prediction – Long-Term Outlook

All the recent events surrounding Lucky Block are great for driving engagement and short-term gains. However, Lucky Block’s roadmap lists several things that will secure the long-term viability of the project and maintain an upward momentum for years to come.

The metaverse integration, even though the details are still being worked out, is in line with the current mainstream attitude. The effect of this integration will depend on the metaverse acceptance, but LBLOCK has several attributes that make it an ideal token for the metaverse integration.

The upcoming bitcoin halving in 2024 will affect the entire market, LBLOCK included. As the bitcoin dominance is reduced, other tokens will increase their market cap.

Lucky Block NFT Competitions – A Chance to Win $1 Million in Bitcoin

Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform that offers some amazing rewards and prizes to its users. Each holder of an NFT from the Platinum Rollers Club collection is eligible for rewards that include one million dollars in bitcoin, a million-dollar house, a Lamborghini, a 5-star holiday, or a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. The winners will be drawn once the collection has been sold out. In the meantime, each Platinum Rollers Club NFT holder will receive a percentage of the rewards pool for as long as they hold it. NFTs can be bought at LaunchPad, the official marketing partner.

In addition to the main draw, Lucky Block also features daily jackpots, each worth up to $4,000. Tickets for the daily draw cost only $1 dollar and can be bought with LBLOCK V1. Each holder with $500 and more in LBLOCK V1 at least 24 hours before the draw is eligible for one free ticket.