Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Anoop Chahal's YouTube Channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’ Is Raising Voice Against Social Injustice

Anoop Chahal is an influential individual from Faridabad who is always focused on creating rich & promising content that adds some social values and is meant for the betterment of society in one way or the other. 

Anoop Chahal's YouTube Channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’ Is Raising Voice Against Social Injustice
Anoop Chahal with wife Rani Chahal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 4:39 pm

YouTubers these days promote myriad content including fashion-oriented, gaming, food, skincare, and businesses to name a few. Have you ever seen a video promoting social awareness as well as entertainment too? Well, meet one such wonderful personality who is aware of social values and promote them too through his YouTube channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’. He is none other than Anoop Chahal.

Anoop Chahal is an influential individual from Faridabad who is always focused on creating rich & promising content that adds some social values and is meant for the betterment of society in one way or the other. 

Who would believe a Physical Education Teacher can be an influencer one day? But Anoop Chahal broke all the norms and today he is one of the most trending influencers on social media. His channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’ has a massive 7 lakh and more subscribers to date.

The Idea of starting a YouTube Channel

“I noticed a very abnormal behavior of people that how confidently they act after creating a weird drama on road after a major accident, saying they belong to a special community or background. This is what needs a change. I have created a video on this subject. I uploaded it on my channel. To our surprise, the video received a huge response of 4k views in a single day. Thus, I have chosen YouTube as my platform to keep my views in front of people through my videos” says Anoop Chahal. 

During the time of lockdown, Anoop Chahal along with his wife, Rani Chahal who plays the lead roles in videos and is also a scriptwriter, entertained people while following the norms of lockdown. 

Faridabad Rockers was initiated with a very genuine intention of spreading awareness amongst the social evils of injustice. This awareness is spread through the different videos subjective of any injustice. Anoop Chahal, his wife Rani Chahal, childhood friend Sanjay, and a model Sunny Verma have been successfully running the channel of doing something good for society. Elvish Yadav is also a part of this team. He writes the scripts of the video making the content powerful enough to be spread. 

The channel has also earned YouTube’s Silver Play Button which is an added feather in the cap and a massive motivation for the whole team for their great cause.

Achievements   

•   A video named ‘Challan 40 hajaar Ka’ received 2 Million + views. 
•    His character of Police Inspector or Master Ji was very famous
•    A video on Girls Safety was felicitated by Haryana Government.

 Have you watched the superb videos on ‘Faridabad Rockers’?

If not, subscribe to the channel and follow them on Instagram as well.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FaridabadRockers/featured


 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Gerbera Poly House Farming With Subsidy: A Business Tour With Agro Expert Kamal Joshi

Gerbera Poly House Farming With Subsidy: A Business Tour With Agro Expert Kamal Joshi

Numerology Can Help You In Discovering Your Soul Mate -  Valentine’s Day Special With JC Chaudhry

Top Musician Temple Naylor Urges Fans To Embrace Failures With Positivity

Jack Kellogg Shares His Take On Achieving Success And Diversifying As A Musician

These Optional Health Insurance Packages Make Your Hospital Visit Much More Convenient

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring