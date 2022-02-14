Anoop Chahal's YouTube Channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’ Is Raising Voice Against Social Injustice

YouTubers these days promote myriad content including fashion-oriented, gaming, food, skincare, and businesses to name a few. Have you ever seen a video promoting social awareness as well as entertainment too? Well, meet one such wonderful personality who is aware of social values and promote them too through his YouTube channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’. He is none other than Anoop Chahal.

Anoop Chahal is an influential individual from Faridabad who is always focused on creating rich & promising content that adds some social values and is meant for the betterment of society in one way or the other.

Who would believe a Physical Education Teacher can be an influencer one day? But Anoop Chahal broke all the norms and today he is one of the most trending influencers on social media. His channel ‘Faridabad Rockers’ has a massive 7 lakh and more subscribers to date.

The Idea of starting a YouTube Channel

“I noticed a very abnormal behavior of people that how confidently they act after creating a weird drama on road after a major accident, saying they belong to a special community or background. This is what needs a change. I have created a video on this subject. I uploaded it on my channel. To our surprise, the video received a huge response of 4k views in a single day. Thus, I have chosen YouTube as my platform to keep my views in front of people through my videos” says Anoop Chahal.

During the time of lockdown, Anoop Chahal along with his wife, Rani Chahal who plays the lead roles in videos and is also a scriptwriter, entertained people while following the norms of lockdown.

Faridabad Rockers was initiated with a very genuine intention of spreading awareness amongst the social evils of injustice. This awareness is spread through the different videos subjective of any injustice. Anoop Chahal, his wife Rani Chahal, childhood friend Sanjay, and a model Sunny Verma have been successfully running the channel of doing something good for society. Elvish Yadav is also a part of this team. He writes the scripts of the video making the content powerful enough to be spread.

The channel has also earned YouTube’s Silver Play Button which is an added feather in the cap and a massive motivation for the whole team for their great cause.

Achievements

• A video named ‘Challan 40 hajaar Ka’ received 2 Million + views.

• His character of Police Inspector or Master Ji was very famous

• A video on Girls Safety was felicitated by Haryana Government.

