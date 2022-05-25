Long-Term Coins To Help You Retire Rich: Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM) And Mushe Token (XMU)

Today's world demands long-term thinking rather than short-term strategies. It is not enough to have a strong stomach for the grind in today's digitised world. You also need to have the patience and mental fortitude to weather the stormy times with a steady heart.

You can buy and hold long-term coins to achieve your long-term financial goals of retiring rich. Coins like Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM), and Mushe Token (XMU) offer tangible benefits and are a good investment for a long-term wealth creation goal.

Why is Solana (SOL) popular among investors?

Known for its speed and efficiency, Solana (SOL) is a fourth-generation blockchain and cryptocurrency that uses an open infrastructure to provide greater scalability. SOL token is the native cryptocurrency of Solana and is used in paying its transaction fees.

Solana's (SOL) popularity has grown since its introduction in 2017 and has become one of the largest cryptocurrencies, trading at an average price of $51.74.

The network has introduced various new and unique technologies to ensure that its users get unmatched transaction speeds that can handle 65000 TPS at an average cost of $0.00025.

Solana's consistent growth has been attributed to the benefits it gives its users. Solana's trustless and distributed nature makes it good for day-to-day commerce. Transactions can be conducted fast with no centralised control over the network.

With the speed and functionality believed to surpass most of today's payment processors, you can expect many industries and developers to switch to Solana.

What benefits does Fantom (FTM) provide?

Fantom (FTM) is a smart contract-based platform and the world's first directed acyclic graph (DAG). This ecosystem provides developers and users with significant upgrades in terms of usability and functionality, all with a near-zero transaction fee of $0.0000001.

Fantom’s native token FTM has a wide range of uses. Users can stake FTM to secure the Fantom network and get rewards in the form of FTM. Additionally, FTM can be used to vote on important decisions, and the more tokens you hold, the more voting power you get.

Fantom (FTM) has positioned itself to adopt the best aspects of Ethereum's smart contracts. It has also adopted more unique features which can monitor the accuracy of a transaction and generate an evidence base of behaviour.

Fantom provides many unique and attractive features and services for both users and developers. As more developers and users seek a better alternative to Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) is on its way up.

Mushe Token (XMU) - a new addition to your portfolio

New tokens with incredible features arise each day, providing outstanding investment opportunities. An example of such potential coins includes the Mushe Token (XMU).

Mushe Token (XMU) has been designed to provide low transaction fees for investors. The platform developers are on a mission to create an ecosystem that will make it easy to conduct transactions, including fiat currency conversion.

In its presale stages, Mushe Tokens (XMU) advanced features have come to the attention of many analysts, who have predicted that it is one of the promising coins in the market, with expectations that it will be an alternative to many established crypto platforms.

With the initial plan to rival similar providers like Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), Mushe Token (XMU) is going a step further to become a complete decentralised finance (DeFi) solution with the soon anticipated MusheSwap DeFi exchange.

Mushe Token's strategic plan makes it one of the most competitive platforms in the ecosystem. It is building a simple and easy-to-use mobile application that will be accessible globally. This will greatly boost its user base and given time, Mushe Token (XMU) is an investment not just to watch but to keep in your portfolio.

The future of cryptocurrencies is bright, and the best way to gain exposure to this market is through investing in coins that promise to deliver results and have a promising roadmap.

If you are interested in getting your hands on some cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM), and Mushe Token (XMU) can be a great way to start your journey of retiring rich.

