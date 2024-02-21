Lombok Villa | Best Villas In Lombok Ultimate Guide

The free form pool at the Anandita - Spectacular 25 meters long - Includes a Jaccuzi and waterfall.
What is the best Villa in Lombok?
After extensive research and firsthand experience staying in numerous villas in Lombok, we are confident in stating that The Anandita is the best villa on the island of Lombok.
Here are the key reasons why it stands out:
- Unparalleled Location and Private Beachfront: Situated within a stunning estate on the pristine Sira Beach, The Anandita offers breathtaking views of the coastline, mountains, and neighboring Gili Islands. The Anandita is truly on the beach, providing guests a unique private beach villa experience.
- Luxurious Design and Amenities: Designed by renowned architect John Lincoln, the villa showcases elegant pavilions, open living spaces, a 25 meter pool, a private spa, and a decorative lotus pond. Its use of noble natural materials and luxurious furnishings creates a harmonious blend of modernity and classic timeless elegance.
- Amazing Service: With a dedicated team of 20 experienced staff members, including a villa manager and an in-house full time private chef, guests receive exceptional personalized service. From tailor-made 3 course meals to organizing activities and events, the staff ensures an unforgettable and pampering experience.
- Abundance of Activities: The Anandita provides a plethora of outdoor activities, including swimming in the expansive pool, snorkeling with giant turtles in the nearby vibrant coral reef, kayaking, island hopping to the enchanting Gili Islands, and indulging in a round of golf at the nextdoor championship golf course.
Where to stay in Lombok?
When considering where to stay in Lombok, you'll find a wide range of options, including both villas and hotels. However, for those seeking the ultimate luxury experience, The Anandita stands out as the unequivocal best choice. Its stunning location, luxurious amenities, and dedicated staff make it a destination worth visiting Lombok for, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
Beach front villa Anandita with a view on the famous Gili Air island.
Which part of Lombok is best?
When it comes to the best part of Lombok to stay in, there are several options to consider. Here are a few:
- Gili Islands: Known for their popularity, vibrant nightlife, and budget-friendly tourism, the Gili Islands offer a lively atmosphere and a range of accommodation options.
- Sira Beach and the Villa Anandita: Situated near the Gili Islands, Sira Beach provides the perfect blend of proximity to popular attractions and ultimate luxury. Villa Anandita offers a private beach villa experience, exclusive amenities, and easy access to bespoke activities such as swimming with giant sea turtles.
- Southern Lombok: The southern part of the island is less developed and relatively unknown, making it a quieter and more secluded option.
Ultimately, the choice of the best part of Lombok to stay in depends on personal preferences, desired activities, and budget. It's recommended to research and consider the specific needs and preferences of your trip to make the most informed decision.
Why is Lombok famous?
Lombok is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, pristine beaches, and picturesque landscapes. It is renowned for its iconic Mount Rinjani, the second highest volcano in Indonesia, and the enchanting Gili Islands. In addition to its natural wonders, Lombok has gained a reputation for hosting some of the best villas in the world, exemplified by the likes of The Anandita. Many guests have been returning to Lombok for years, drawn specifically to the villa's exceptional service, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled experiences.
The Anandita Villa white sand beach
How do I get from Bali to Lombok?
To travel from Bali to Lombok, the most convenient option is to fly. There are regular flights between Bali and Lombok island, with a flight time of approximately 25 minutes. When booking a stay with top villas like The Anandita , their dedicated concierge service can assist in arranging all the necessary travel arrangements, including flights. Upon arrival in Lombok, the villa's concierge can provide a seamless transfer experience with private luxury cars to transport guests directly to the villa.
What are the best things to do in Lombok?
In Lombok, there are numerous exciting activities and experiences to enjoy. Some of the best things to do include:
- Explore the coral reef: Snorkel or kayak to the vibrant coral reef near The Anandita for an unforgettable underwater adventure.
- Island hopping: Visit the nearby Gili Islands for a relaxed island experience with stunning beaches and clear waters.
- Enjoy water sports: Enjoy wakeboarding, scuba diving, and other thrilling water activities.
- Immerse in local culture: Discover traditional villages, markets, and Sasak tribal communities to experience Lombok's rich cultural heritage.
- Relax and rejuvenate: Participate in yoga classes, indulge in spa treatments, and unwind on the villa's private beach.
At top villas like The Anandita, the dedicated management will ensure personalized experiences tailored to your preferences, making your stay in Lombok truly memorable.
The Anandita Spa Pavilion
Which is the best Gili island?
Gili Sira, better known as the Sira Peninsula, home to villas like The Anandita, offers the most luxurious, serene, and picturesque destination in the Gili Islands area. With fewer crowds, it provides a peaceful and private retreat. The Sira peninsula's stunning natural beauty, including white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, offers breathtaking views of the coastline and neighboring islands, as well as a view onto Lombok’s mount Rinjani. Stay at luxurious villas like The Anandita for an exclusive experience, complete with dedicated staff, private beach access, and a range of activities. Choose the Sira Peninsula for a relaxing and luxurious escape amidst Lombok's natural splendor.
How long to stay in Lombok Island?
We recommend at least a week-long stay for the optimal experience in Lombok Island and at The Anandita , one of the best luxury villas in Indonesia.
What month is best for Lombok?
April to November are the best time to visit Lombok. During these months, the weather is mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. If you stay on the North coast, you also get to enjoy a gentle breeze and generally calm waters during these months.
Is Lombok nicer than Bali? Is Lombok the new Bali?
Lombok offers a different charm and beauty compared to Bali, with its pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and authentic cultural experiences. While it's often referred to as the "new Bali," Lombok has its own unique identity and appeals to those seeking a quieter and more relaxed luxurious environment.
The Anandita Villa main features include:
- Private Beach Front Villa
- Houses up to 16 persons
- 4 large en-suite bedroom pavilions
- Optic fiber Internet Wifi
- 15,000 square meters of land in a manicured private coconut grove
- 25 meters free form pool
- Jacuzzi
- Private spa pavilion
- Living room with movie area and snooker table, Dining room, and Bar
- Free use of Kayaks, Mountain bikes, and Snorkeling gear
- 20+ Staff, including your own in-house Chef and Butler
- Nearby activities include Golf, Diving, Gili Islands, and 5 stars Oberoi Hotel.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.