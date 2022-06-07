Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Should Be On Your Watchlist, Alongside Polkadot (DOT) And Solana (SOL)

Decentralised finance is where the global financial system is headed with the advent of blockchain technology. Several platforms have been created to promote the progress of decentralised finance across blockchain networks, including platforms like Uniswap (UNI) and Avalanche (AVAX). Logarithm Finance (LOG) is the latest platform to join the trend with the spectacular features it’s bringing to the decentralised scene.

Logarithm Finance (LOG) is the platform that wants to become the next-generation decentralised finance and swapping protocol. This will allow seamless connectivity between early adopters of the Logarithm Finance (LOG) tokens as innovators or investors. The Logarithm Finance (LOG) ecosystem has an interactive interface and similar technological infrastructure to Web 3.0 to spur the true potential of Defi.

The Logarithm Finance (LOG) ecosystem offers so much value that it could stand alongside coins such as Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT). Instead, the ecosystem is embarking on a journey that will reveal the true powers of Defi. It will do this by completely decentralising liquidity auctions and fundraising by fostering the cross-chain movement of tokens between heterogeneous blockchain networks and establishing interoperability.

What Features Make The Logarithm Finance (LOG) Ecosystem As Powerful as those of Polkadot (DOT) or Solana (SOL)?

The Defi market has not reached its peak with, several opportunities yet to be explored. However, as of 2021, the Defi market reached $100 billion. More possibilities are there to be explored, from real-life use cases to investment opportunities. These potentials are what Logarithm Finance (LOG) is tapping into.

The LOG ecosystem is built explicitly for Defi enthusiasts with life-changing ideas that can be built on decentralised finance. However, it’s not just for the innovators; it’s also a platform for investors. Logarithm Finance’s (LOG) ecosystem allows multiple projects that will attract top investors and have the full backing of decentralised finance to bring it to life.

This ecosystem is similar to Solana (SOL), a blockchain that allows thousands of projects, including Defi, Web 3.0, and NFT projects. It also shares traits with Polkadot (DOT), which allows for interoperability of cross-blockchain transfers of tokens and other digital assets.

The Logarithm Finance (LOG) ecosystem also utilises multiple blockchain networks to facilitate multiple use-cases to expand the scope of both investors and innovators on the platform.

The cross-chain integrations will foster multiple use cases to expand the scope of both innovators and investors on the platform. The platform gives its project innovators and investors a clear plan as the chief user category.

Logarithm Finance for Project Innovators

Logarithm Finance (LOG) will let project innovators use the ecosystem to create a liquidity pool, specify the auction parameters, and register the pool on the blockchain of their choice. The blockchain networks currently available on Logarithm Finance’s (LOG) ecosystem include Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Solana (SOL).

The sequence for creating a pool as a project innovator includes developing a pool for the project before it’s listed on a decentralised exchange. This development will include providing details about project tokens, defining auction parameters, swapping ratio, and giving percentage discounts to Logarithmic Finance (LOG) holders. The second stage is transactions for the project, including connecting a wallet to the project and transferring auction tokens, among others. The third and final stage is the payment of fees for the development of Logarithm Finance (LOG).

Logarithm Finance For Project Investors

The investors are the liquidity providers of the projects, and they also have a sequence laid out for them. First, the sequence includes selecting a blockchain network of their choice and connecting a wallet. The next stage is selecting a pool, and the third and final stage is participating in the selected pool.

Investors can choose a specific pool and enter the amount of base auctioning tokens that they want to purchase. The tokens will be released based on the pool type.

The potential for Logarithm finance (LOG) as a decentralised platform is limitless. It’s a sustainable platform that’s scalable and will make its tokens thrive in the cryptocurrency market. The tokens are available for presale, and you might be missing out if you don’t invest in them.

