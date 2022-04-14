Load Up On These Beaten-Up Cryptos: Waves, Celo, Quitriam Finance

Crypto investors have been experiencing a rollercoaster of a market over the past week. Overall, the crypto market is down 15% since the past week.

However, some cryptos have experienced much steeper declines, some even seeing their price cut in half over the span of a week.

This article argues that some of these cryptos have been unfairly oversold by investors, with some promising projects now trading at more attractive valuations. This is an opportunity to load up on these cryptos while they’re still cheap, and reap the benefits over the coming years.

Waves (WAVES)

Launched back in 2016 Waves (WAVES) is an interesting alternative Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. With $2.25 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its platform, Waves is undoubtedly a leading project.

This project distinguished itself by reaching a $2.4 billion valuation organically, without any venture capital funding.

In its 2022 roadmap, the Waves development team announced ambitious developments, including the release of a Waves 2.0 version. Notably, Waves 2.0 will leverage a consensus mechanism called Practical Proof-of-Stake Sharding (PPoSS) that is Ethereum-Virtual-Machine-compatible (EVM-compatible).

This compatibility will make the Waves ecosystem much more accessible to external developers, particularly Ethereum-based ones, and should therefore be a strong catalyst for the project.

On top of that, Waves 2.0 will implement new initiatives for Waves’ Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), along with the deployment of a series of cross-chain bridges that will enhance the Waves ecosystem’s connectedness and interoperability.

Waves 2.0 will include other projects, including Metaverse developments and an accelerator program, setting Waves in an ideal position to generate strong performance in the coming months and years.

However, Waves’ native token, WAVES, has lost more than 50% over the past two weeks, now trading at $22.87 at press time. This could be your chance to stack up on this promising crypto at a more attractive valuation!

Celo (CELO)

Celo (CELO) is another popular L1 project. Celo’s native token, CELO, lost nearly 30% in the past 7 days.

Celo is a very promising project that wants to make cryptocurrency more accessible to people by using phones. Celo does this by linking its users' phone numbers to a crypto wallet's public key, which allows people with difficult access to financial services to execute quick and safe digital payments.

Despite CELO’s recent drop in price, Celo remains a fundamentally strong project. Two weeks ago, the Celo leadership team participated in Celo Connect, a conference that took place in Barcelona. This event confirmed Celo’s promising near and long-term prospects.

Indeed, during the event, the Celo Foundation announced the allocation of $20 million grant to a special fund that would help more people use its solution and encourage new partnerships with payment and mobile network providers.

Such an investment certainly is a noticeable move for a project with a $1.3 billion market cap, which also creates high expectations for CELO to reach new all-time highs in the coming years. Following CELO’s strong price drop, the cryptocurrency now seems to offer attractive value for long-term-oriented investors.

Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a project that is still in the middle of its presale round and should enter the market in a couple of weeks.

Quitriam Finance details interesting ideas in its whitepaper, including decentralised finance (DeFi), NFT, and Metaverse developments that will all be part of a fantasy-themed, community-focused entertaining ecosystem.

Notably, the Quitriam Finance ecosystem will enable its users to mine for mithril ore and turn it into bars that can be smelted to make return-generating NFT-based items like armors and other exciting features.

In turn, these items can be exchanged amongst users and used in order to progress further in Quitriam Finance’s ecosystem and enhance returns. These items can also simply be redeemed for Quitriam Finance’s ecosystem token, QTM, which in turn can be easily exchanged for USD-pegged stablecoins or real-world money. QTM token is currently priced at $0.000014, making it an accessible crypto under $1.

Similar to Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE),or Aquasis Protocol (AQS), Quitriam Finance will also have its own exchange, Quitriam Swap, which will allow users in its ecosystem to trade tokens with each other. Aquasis Protocol (AQS) is a similar community-centric project undergoing its presale at the moment that will feature a native exchange, Aquasis Swap.

Two interesting presales to follow in the coming weeks!

Learn more about Quitriam Finance

Presale: https://presale.quitriam.io/register

Learn more about Aquasis Protocol

Presale: https://presale.aquasis.io/register