LivLean Reviews (Perfect Origins) Is Liv Lean Liver Metabolism Support Legit?

Once in a while, you step on a weight and realize that you have got to lose weight. So you boot up your browser and search for ways to lose body fat. The result tells you that all you need to do is to consume fewer calories than you expend.

So you try to do this and realize it is more complicated than you initially thought. There are so many factors that we forget to consider, and these factors make losing weight more difficult.

And the thing about weight is that you cannot leave them be because they pave the way for other more deadly health conditions.

There are many weight loss supplements claiming to reduce weight loss. A lot of them are not backed by science. But we managed to find one that is.

Perfect Origin’s LivLean is a supplement that helps with fat loss by increasing liver metabolism. It also claims to aid with detoxification and immunity, all in a bid to guarantee a healthier body.

Do these claims hold any water? Does LivLean work? This LivLean review will answer all these questions and more.

What Is LivLean?

LivLean is Perfect Origins' number one product. It is a diet supplement that takes a novel approach to weight loss. The name, LivLean, is gotten from the company’s claim that the diet supplements promote liver health.

LivLean is a natural diet supplement that helps you lose fat while increasing energy and supporting metabolism. It aids weight loss by promoting a healthy liver. Because it aids liver function, this supplement also improves detoxification and the function of the immune system.

LivLean is made entirely from natural ingredients. It comprises many vitamins, botanicals, and other healthy substances that do their part to ensure you lose weight and maintain a healthy liver. Together these substances promote optimal health and offer weight loss benefits.

What Are The Ingredients Inside LivLean

Everything inside LivLean is natural and risk-free. All the ingredients are extracted directly from the source in their purest and safest form and blended into the perfect supplement for managing liver health and fostering fat loss.

LivLean contains a combination of amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and a long list of other natural ingredients, with each ingredient playing a specific role in your fat-loss journey. In total, LivLean has a total of 16 ingredients blended into each capsule. Each dose (2 capsules) contains the following ingredients.

Green Tree Extract

There is a patented form of green tea extract in LivLean known as Greenselect Phytosome. This extract contains catechin and aids fat oxidation and metabolism. Greenselect Phytosome has shown promise in helping people struggling with obesity to lose weight. The recommended dose for this extract is 300mg.

Milk Thistle Extract

Milk thistle contains silybin, a substance that reduces inflammation and prevents liver damage. It also boosts detoxification.

Milk thistle also increases insulin sensitivity and lowers blood sugar levels. The recommended dose per day for this extract is 420mg.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and immunity enhancer. It aids liver detoxification and has a major role in restoring gut-liver axis dysfunction. If your weight gain is due to any metabolic disorder, then vitamin C will help you achieve a healthier metabolic process. You need 200-500 mg of vitamin c daily.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 plays an active role in fat and sugar metabolism. Vitamin B6 deficiency has also been implicated in metabolic disorders and some liver diseases. With research showing the connection between vitamin B6 and the reduction of fat cells in the liver, it is not surprising that vitamin B6 is present in LivLean.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 plays a role in the pathway for energy generation, It is also great for brain health. Enough vitamin B12 aids in improved metabolism and liver health.

Folate

Folate is another B-Vitamin that plays a major role in improving the immune system and fostering proper metabolism. Studies have also shown that folate can increase insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation markers in obese and overweight people.

N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine

N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine is gotten from the amino acid L-cysteine. It is an important ingredient for the production of glutathione. Glutathione is the body’s most important antioxidant. N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine also helps in reducing inflammation and preventing oxidative health. It is important for the proper functioning of the liver.

Artichoke Leaf Extract

Artichoke leaf contains many beneficial substances. It prevents liver damage, and studies imply that it might help in the regeneration of liver cells. Research also claims that this extract can balance insulin response and reduces cholesterol levels. For the best effect, you are advised to take 300-2000mg of artichoke leaf extract.

Citrus Extract

Citrus extract is rich in several bioflavonoids, Bioflavonoids have powerful antioxidant capabilities. They are great for reducing inflammation and oxidative stress and offer a certain level of protection to the liver.

A particular flavonoid known as hesperidin also seems to regulate glucose and fat metabolism.

Tumeric Extract

Tumeric is a common spice that is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric is a powerhouse of beneficial substances with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, liver-protective, and neuroprotective effects. It is also great for boosting the immune system.

The recommended dosage for turmeric is 150-250mg; however, LivLean has 25mg. You might need to add a turmeric supplement to make up for this.

PicroLiv

This is another patented substance in this supplement. PicroLiv is obtained from Picchoriza Kurroa, a plant with high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also supports proper liver function and health and boosts the immune system.

Dandelion Root

Most people see dandelion as a weed, but it is packed with health benefits. Studies show that dandelion might be able to lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It also seems to offer some protection against cancer and liver damage.

ALPHA-Lipoic Acid (ALA)

Alpha-lipoic acid helps to stimulate the production of glutathione and the regeneration of antioxidant factors. It offers strong protection against oxidative stress and free radicals.

BioPerine

For the final ingredient, we have Bioperine, another patented substance. BioPerine is a black pepper extract that increases the bioavailability and potency of different herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Some of the ingredients on this list work better because BioPerine is present.

If you take a close look at the ingredients of this supplement, you will notice that most of them positively affect the liver and metabolism.

What Are The Benefits of LivLean

According to Perfect Origins, there are four main benefits of taking the LivLean supplement:

It aids liver health and promotes detoxification.

It boosts the metabolism and helps maintain hormonal health.

It is rich in many antioxidants that support the immune system.

Helps achieve and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Are There Any Side Effects?

LivLean is relatively safe and does not come with many side effects. The supplement itself claims not to have any side effects. However, you might notice changes in your blood sugar and blood pressure. You might also get slight digestive symptoms, headache, and dizziness.

Does LivLean Work?

Livlean is unique. It is different, and it definitely, works. All the ingredients used in the production of this supplement are properly researched and tested, with results showing that they can aid weight loss, improve liver health, prevent inflammation, and support the immune system.

However, some of these ingredients are underdosed, so you might need to supplement them. This doesn’t mean that LivLean is less potent. LivLean is still a great supplement with many health benefits.

Where Can You Buy LivLean?

You can buy this supplement only on the Perfect Origins website. It comes with a pricing system that allows you to buy 1, 3, or 6 bottles.

You can buy 1 Bottle for $57.00

You can buy 3 Bottles for $149.00 ($49.70 each)

You can buy 6 Bottles for $276.00 ($46.00 each)

With their auto-ship function, you also get to save 29% off the total cost.

Livlean also has a 60-day money-back guarantee. During this period, you can return the product and get a full refund.

Conclusion

All we can say is that LivLean has been properly researched and produced. The ingredients have the capability to do what the supplement claims. We definitely recommend it for fat loss and maintaining overall health.

